SWYE360 Breaks New Ground: Transforming Northeast Schools with Revolutionary Machine Learning Technology.

SWYE360 Learning, an ed-tech startup backed by Techstars, JP Morgan Chase Co., and others, is thrilled to unveil its growth to the Northeast Region.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SWYE360 Learning , a forward-thinking ed-tech startup, proudly announces its significant expansion into the Northeast Region, marking a substantial stride towards revolutionizing education through cutting-edge technology. Backed by Techstars and JP Morgan Chase Co., SWYE360 Learning has solidified partnerships with esteemed Northeast school districts, including Lewiston Public Schools, Greensville County Public Schools, Hudson City Public Schools, Brownsville Area School District, and others, joining a growing network of districts nationwide dedicated to leveraging technology for enhanced learning outcomes.As an innovator in the educational technology sector, SWYE360 Learning harnesses the power of machine learning to assess, aggregate, and predict learning outcomes, consequently providing tailored software recommendations that impact student achievements. This expansion, which builds on the company's successful initiatives in various states, underscores SWYE360's commitment to reshaping traditional education paradigms."We are committed to empowering students with a top-tier education that equips them for a prosperous future," asserts Jacob Makuvire, CEO and Founder of SWYE360 Learning. "Our expansion into the Northeast Region reinforces this commitment and brings us closer to our vision of transforming education through technology ."Dr. Kimberley Tribbett, Chief Academic Officer of SWYE360 Learning, emphasizes the game-changing impact of the company's machine learning software. "By accurately predicting the district’s return on academics and investment, SWYE360's technology streamlines software selection processes and promotes fiscal transparency in education spending," she states. "Our collaborations empower school districts to align their investments with their goals, optimizing returns on their educational spending."SWYE360 Learning's expansion into the Northeast Region showcases its dedication to ushering in a new era of educational efficacy. By partnering with leading school districts, the company continues to bridge the gap between technology and learning, making education more personalized, efficient, and effective.About SWYE360 LearningSWYE360 Learning is an innovative tech company that leverages machine learning to collect, assess, aggregate, and predict the return on investment (ROI) and return on academics (ROA) on all software used in school districts. They aim to provide equitable access to outstanding teaching and learning for all students, regardless of location.SWYE360 is on a mission to provide equitable access to great teaching and learning for all students anywhere by answering one fundamental question: "How do you know the software your students are using has an impact on their learning outcomes?" They believe that technology in the hands of exceptional instructors can be transformative.For additional information on SWYE360 Learning or collaborative inquiries, please contact the company using the information below. A team member would be glad to assist and answer any questions.

