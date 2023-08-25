Submit Release
"Flirting with Danger" by David Drebin at Contessa Gallery | 1 Pond Lane | Southampton, NY

Risky Landing by David Drebin

Golden Dreams by David Drebin

Below The Surface by David Drebin

There are Star Makers and Star Takers…Steve is clearly a Star Maker whose guidance and unwavering belief in my vision have paved the way for the successes I have enjoyed.”
— David Drebin
UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Captivating Art and Culinary Extravaganza: Opening Night of "Flirting with Danger" by David Drebin at Contessa Gallery

Art aﬁcionados and enthusiasts are invited to embark on a mesmerizing journey of contemporary art and exquisite culinary experiences at the much-anticipated opening night of "Flirting with Danger" by internationally-renowned, New York City-based photographer and multidisciplinary artist David Drebin. The event, hosted by Contessa Gallery in partnership with the renowned Caviar Russe, promises an evening of visual delight and epicurean indulgence.

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday August 31st
• Time: 6:00 - 9:00 PM
• Location: Contessa Gallery, One Pond Lane

"Flirting with Danger,” a captivating exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist David Drebin, will showcase a curated collection of his most iconic pieces alongside his latest works that invite viewers to explore the enigmatic realms of love, desire, and human emotions. Drebin's signature cinematic style, characterized by emotional depth and narrative intrigue, has earned him a dedicated global following.

Adding a layer of luxury to the evening, the event is set to be enhanced by the culinary mastery of Caviar Russe, known for its extraordinary gastronomic creations and the ﬁnest caviar offerings. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to savor the delicate ﬂavors of Caviar Russe's exceptional dishes while immersing themselves in the world of David Drebin's evocative art.

The artistic journey of David Drebin has been interwoven with the steadfast support of gallery owners Steve Hartman and Contessa Tscherne for a remarkable nineteen-year period. Their enduring collaboration has been a key factor in Drebin's triumphant trajectory, particularly evident in his successes at esteemed art fairs such as Art Miami, Art Hamptons, Art Chicago, and the Armory Show. These fairs have not only elevated Drebin's proﬁle but have also marked a significant phase in his artistic journey. The deep-rooted partnership between David Drebin and gallery owner Steve Hartman has borne witness to numerous milestones, most notably during art fairs where Drebin's exceptional works garnered widespread acclaim. Events like Art Miami and Art Hamptons provided pivotal platforms for Drebin to showcase his unique vision and distinct artistic voice. Contessa Gallery was the ﬁrst to introduce David Drebin’s new media, including Lightboxes, Neon Light Installations, and 3D Sculptures to the world. Steve Hartman's unwavering support and astute guidance have played a pivotal role in nurturing Drebin's ﬂourishing career. As a seasoned gallery owner, Hartman's insights and strategic pivots have propelled Drebin's art into the forefront of contemporary artistic discourse. His mentorship has been instrumental in channeling Drebin's commercial photography background into a successful career as a celebrated multidisciplinary artist.

"Steve Hartman's invaluable contributions to my journey as an artist cannot be overstated," shares David Drebin. “There are Star Makers and Star Takers…Steve is clearly a Star Maker whose guidance and unwavering belief in my vision has paved the way for the successes I have enjoyed, especially during critical art fairs that have given my work a global stage." The enduring partnership between Drebin and Hartman stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the symbiotic relationship between artists and the galleries that champion their work.

The opening night promises a curated evening of visual spectacle, delectable delights, and an atmosphere of elegance. Guests will have the chance to meet the artist himself and gain insights into the inspiration behind his creations.

RSVP Information: art@contessagallery.com

Attendance is by invitation only.

Contessa Gallery, located in Southampton, is dedicated to providing collectors and art enthusiasts with access to a diverse selection of high-quality contemporary art. The gallery is committed to fostering artistic dialogue and supporting both blue-chip and mid-career artists. About Caviar Russe:
Caviar Russe is celebrated for its exceptional caviar and gourmet offerings, elevating dining experiences to a level of luxury and sophistication that complements the art world.

For more information about the "Flirting with Danger" exhibition or to explore the works of David Drebin, please visit contessagallery.com

For Sales Inquires Contact:
Steve Hartman
Owner and President
(216) 956-2825
Email: steve@contessagallery.com

For Press and Event Inquiries Contact:
Sharon Phair
(212) 488-9805
Email: sharon@contessagallery.com

