Cornerstone Christian Counseling Makes the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 155%, Cornerstone Christian Counseling is One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Cornerstone Christian Counseling ranks No. 3,286 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“We’re absolutely honored to make the Inc. 5000," said Sean Taylor, Founder of Cornerstone Christian Counseling. “As a small business, we're grateful for the chance to pursue our mission of helping people heal, grow, and thrive, and we sincerely thank our amazing clients for letting us be a part of their healing journey.”
Cornerstone accepts in-person appointments at any of their 7 offices in CO and FL, with online counseling options available. They specialize in helping those struggling with anxiety, depression, communication, trauma, and a wide range of other focus areas, get from where they are to where they want to be. By listening to their individual needs, Cornerstone matches clients to a specific counselor whose skill set aligns with those needs.
Cornerstone Christian Counseling started small back in 2009. They’ve worked tirelessly over the years to bring about the reality of a God-given dream to help bring about a world where people are healed, restored, redeemed, and set free. Each counselor holds a Christian worldview while deeply valuing clinical excellence. For more information and to book an appointment in Colorado, Florida, or online, visit christiancounselingco.com.
