Province Renews Investment in Île-à-la-Crosse Community Support Programs

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $223,000 in a renewed three-year agreement with the Île-à-la-Crosse Friendship Centre's Community Support program for youth.

"The Île-à-la-Crosse Friendship Centre provides youth in the community with a welcoming place to come together, share traditions and culture, and find new opportunities in the community," Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre said on behalf of Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. "Investing in our youth is an investment in our future and in the strength of Saskatchewan families and communities."

The Community Support program works to provide youth with education and employment opportunities in the community and supports their continued engagement and success with their education or employment placement. It also provides structured, supervised activities based on youth interest and input for those awaiting placement, such as cooking classes, fishing trips, beading classes, medicine walks and mental health workshops.

The support program provides cultural programming and activities to promote traditional cultural activities to approximately 80 youth in the community each year.

In addition, the Île-à-la-Crosse Friendship Centre offers access to the Aboriginal Head Start, Canada Prenatal Nutrition, Kids First North, Honouring Her Spark and the Reaching Home programs. The Centre also offers a community pantry, a lunch kitchen, and supportive, transitional housing within the community.

The Île-à-la-Crosse Friendship Centre was established in 1992.

The 2023-24 budget also includes $32,000 for North Sask Victim Services in Île-à-la-Crosse, which provides culturally sensitive support services and assists victims of crime as they navigate the criminal justice system.

