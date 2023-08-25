Meet District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan

Councilor Sharon Durkan was elected to the Boston City Council for District 8 in the special municipal election on July 25, 2023. She was sworn in on August 7, 2023. As the City Council’s newest member, Councilor Durkan is bringing her passion for civic participation, equity and advocacy for her community to City Hall. A community organizer to her core, she has been an agent for change in her professional, academic and civic life. Her District 8 constituency includes the neighborhoods of Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Mission Hill, the Fenway, Kenmore and the West End. Councilor Durkan was raised by working-class parents in rural north Georgia and her upbringing taught her the power of hard work and persistence. This determination led her to Smith College, where Councilor Durkan received a B.A. in Government in 2014 and was a first generation college graduate. Prior to her election, Councilor Durkan was an organizer, small business owner and leader in the Massachusetts Democratic Party. She served most recently as the Chair of the Ward 5 Democrats, where she focused on advancing bold leadership in Boston and across the Commonwealth. Now as an elected official, she will have a voice that influences the policies she has advocated for over the years. Councilor Durkan has the belief that finding solutions to Boston’s most intractable challenges requires listening to our neighbors and building community. As a young professional who found her home and community in Boston, Councilor Durkan truly understands the needs of so many District 8 neighbors because she faces them herself. She knows that access to housing, safe transit, health care and open spaces for all are essential for strong, vibrant communities. Councilor Durkan’s district is geographically and issue diverse, and includes green spaces that bring natural beauty to Boston’s residents and visitors, as well as two entertainment districts. The upkeep and care of Boston’s parks and public treasures are a top priority of Councilor Durkan. She is a big proponent of our local business community, from the West End to Mission Hill. Councilor Durkan is a long-time renter and resident of Beacon Hill, as well as an amateur volleyball enthusiast in her free time. She is a big fan and supporter of the teams represented in her District: Go Sox, Bruins, and Celtics (not to forget Mission Hill Little League).