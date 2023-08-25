More grant recipients promoting BC Demographic Survey

CANADA, August 25 - More community and Indigenous groups are receiving grants to help their communities participate in the BC Demographic Survey.

Government has awarded nearly $100,000 to 39 additional organizations to raise awareness and encourage more people to take the BC Demographic Survey.

This brings the total amount awarded to more than $183,000 distributed to 74 community and Indigenous groups throughout B.C.

“The BC Demographic Survey is a key step in our effort of addressing and eliminating systemic racism,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “These grants will help community organizations connect with community members to achieve our goal of identifying, and then eliminating, systemic racism in government services.”

The Anti-Racism Data Act allows government to safely collect race-based data through the BC Demographic Survey. This data will be used to help identify where people are not getting equitable access to government services so that the Province can make those services more accessible and inclusive.

“It is important for everyone in B.C. to participate in this survey,” said Pulcherie Mboussi, executive director, African Art and Cultural Community Contributor CCC Inc. “It is crucial for us to fight against racism through a deliberate and collective action. This is a step to win against racism.”

The BC Demographic Survey is part of the Province’s cross-government work to collaborate with Indigenous Peoples and racialized communities to dismantle systemic racism and build a better, more inclusive province.

The BC Demographic Survey launched on June 14, 2023. People have until 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time) on Oct. 15, 2023, to complete it.

People needing assistance to fill out the survey can call toll-free at 1 833 376-2452, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Pacific time) and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pacific time). Telephone assistance is not available on Sundays or statutory holidays.

Quotes:

Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives –

“Too many people are being left out and left behind in B.C. because government programs and services were not designed with them in mind. By participating the BC Demographic Survey, people of all backgrounds can help identify the barriers and gaps people are experiencing when using public services, so they can be addressed.”

Ravi Parmar, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca –

“With the BC Demographic Survey, people in every corner of British Columbia have the opportunity to help the government ensure that all of our programs and services are inclusive and accessible for all citizens. This important work not only outlines our path toward addressing racism in our institutions, but also illustrates our commitment to collaboration every step of the way.”

Smith Oduro-Marfo, member, Anti-Racism Data Committee –

“It is critical that all members of our province know about the BC Demographic Survey and are encouraged to complete it. The survey presents another great opportunity for government to listen and build service delivery approaches that are fair and equitable for all.”

Quick Facts:

The Province announced approximately $88,000 to 35 organizations in the first round of community grants to promote the survey.

The Province also released 12 priorities for anti-racism research May 29, 2023.

Results from the BC Demographic Survey will enable that research.

Learn More:

Community organizations that are interested in applying for the BC Demographic Survey grants can email: arda.engagement@gov.bc.ca

To fill out the BC Demographic Survey, visit: www.antiracism.gov.bc.ca/bcdemographicsurvey

To learn more about the Anti-Racism Data Act and actions to date, visit: https://antiracism.gov.bc.ca/

A backgrounder follows.