More Surrey-Delta seniors get better access to service

CANADA, August 25 - More seniors in Surrey will benefit from a new elevator at the Surrey-Delta Indo Canadian Seniors Society that will make it easier for them to participate in social activities on site.

“For seniors at the Surrey-Delta Indo Canadian Seniors Society, the lack of a working elevator made it hard for people with mobility challenges,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Our new funding will help replace the elevator, so more seniors can get to the Centre’s great food and community gatherings.”

The society provides culturally relevant food and activities that make seniors feel more connected to their community. To make the facility fully accessible, the centre will replace the broken elevator and provide better access to the building’s upper floor.

“Seniors in Surrey-Delta need to have access to services and social activities,” said Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton. “I am grateful that through this grant, the centre will be able to provide better accessibility for seniors so they can enjoy the facilities and all the culturally appropriate activities it offers.”

With a $140,000 grant through LIFT Impact partners, the society will be able to replace the centre’s existing elevator, increasing on-site access for local seniors. Social activities for seniors, such as meditation, cultural programs and food sharing, are offered on the upper floor.

“We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the government through the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and LIFT Impact partners that will help with the purchase and installation of the new elevator at the centre,” said Harpal Singh Brar, president of the Surrey-Delta Indo Canadian Seniors Society. “This will not only improve the seniors’ access to food, but also enhance their overall quality of life by enabling them to participate in various activities and programs at the centre.”

This project supports the Province’s commitment to support not-for-profit organizations in British Columbia to serve more people in their communities and create a more inclusive and accessible British Columbia. Construction of the elevator is already under way, and is expected to be completed by April 2024.

“We know seniors want to be supported to live independently in their communities for as long as possible,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Senior’s Services and Long-Term Care. “Our government is committed to caring for and supporting our seniors, and this investment will help older adults to access to the full services of their local seniors’ society.”

Learn More:

For more information on the Surrey-Delta Indo Canadian Seniors Society, visit: http://indocanadianseniorssociety.com/