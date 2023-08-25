Work underway to reopen Highway 1 following wildfire closures

CANADA, August 25 - Work is underway to restore access on Highway 1 through the southern Interior, after wildfire activity forced closures of sections of the highway.

Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento at the Blind Bay Road intersection reopened this morning.

This section of the Trans-Canada has been closed since Aug. 18 due to the Bush Creek East wildfire. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has been working closely with response agencies, monitoring wildfire risk and activity along the corridor, and supporting evacuation orders. Crews are also working to clear side roads adversely affected by wildfire.

Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton will remain closed through the weekend. This section of highway was closed on Thursday, Aug.17, as the Kookipi Creek fire burned alongside a 10-kilometre section of Highway 1.

The fire has burned trees on the bluffs above the highway, resulting in falling trees and boulders along the affected area, including through the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) highway reconstruction site. The ministry confirms no fire damage to the temporary bridge and other construction works at Falls Creek.

The removal of dangerous trees and rock scaling is underway along the corridor. The ministry’s maintenance contractor has begun clearing culverts through the affected area.

Assessments of area side roads are also underway in order to prioritize cleanup.

As the Kookipi Creek wildfire is still active, progress on highway reopening will depend on the weather and local fire activity. The ministry will provide an update on the reopening of this section of Highway 1 on Monday, Aug. 28.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://drivebc.ca/

Details on wildfires, and evacuation orders, alerts and restrictions are available online:

https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/current-wildfire-information-2023/