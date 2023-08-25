Sierra Socks “Buy One = Give One” Sock Campaign is Back
Sierra Socks is reinstating their “Buy One=Give One” Program. For every pair of socks purchased, they are donating a pair of socks to local outreach facilities.PITTSBORO, NC, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sierra Socks “Buy One = Give One” Sock Campaign is Back
Sierra Socks in Pittsboro, NC is pleased to announce the reinstatement of their “Buy One = Give One” Program. For every pair of socks purchased on www.sierrasocks.com, the company will donate a pair of socks to temporary housing and food pantries in the area, to distribute to those in need. This program will begin locally, and branch out to neighboring counties.
Among the homeless population, socks are one of the most requested items in shelters. A new pair of socks helps prevent the spread of disease and infection among this vulnerable population. Homeless shelters and food pantries will be the first to receive the socks though this campaign.
Similar to the world’s first “Sock-A-Thon”, when Sierra Socks donated hundreds of pairs of socks to the National Coalition for the Homeless in 2008, they are relaunching the sock donation program with their high-quality socks Customers have come accustomed to with the Sierra Socks Brand.
Temporary housing and food pantries that serve the surrounding counties may email sales@sierrasocks.com to apply for the sock donation program.
For more information about the Sierra Sock’s Buy One = Give One Program, visit https://www.sierrasocks.com/pages/buy-1-give-1
Sierra Socks has been in the legwear business since 2001, specializing in casual and dress socks for men and women, infant socks, school uniform socks and non-binding socks and compression legwear designed for people who suffer from diabetes and edema. For more information visit www.sierrasocks.com and www.wearsierra.com, or contact Darla Sandoval at 919-545-5500.
