Important dates to help plan your September

From tags sales to season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during September that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

SEPTEMBER 2023

9/1 – OPEN: Dove, sandhill crane, early goose season

9/1 – OPEN: Fall coho salmon season

9/1 – OPEN: Fall steelhead harvest season in most rivers*

9/4 – Labor Day Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

9/7 – Returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT

9/16 – OPEN: Chukar and gray partridge season

9/16 – OPEN: California/bobwhite quail season

9/21 – Returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT

9/23-9/24 – Youth, Veterans and Active Military Waterfowl Hunting Weekend

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species. *Anglers should review the 2022-24 fishing seasons and rules for which rivers have open steelhead harvest seasons.