Threatened Oceanfront Structures Interagency Work Group to meet Aug. 30 by web conference
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will host an interagency work group meeting on Aug. 30 by web conference to discuss government authorities for managing threatened oceanfront structures. The public may listen by computer or phone.
The work group was established in August 2022 to engage with partner organizations and stakeholders to identify, research, and recommend policy and/or program improvements to establish more proactive, comprehensive, and predictable strategies for addressing structures at immediate risk of collapse.
WHO: Threatened Oceanfront Structures Interagency Work Group
WHAT: Meeting topic: Government authorities for managing threatened oceanfront structures
WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Webex
Join by computer
Meeting number: 2425 929 0132
Password: IWGAUG23 (49428423 from phones)
Join by phone
1-415-655-0003
Access code: 2425 929 0132
Password: IWGAUG23 (49428423 from phones)
Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please list “Threatened Oceanfront Structures” in the subject line.
