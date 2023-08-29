VelocitySBA Appoints Josh Orloff as Midwest Regional Sales Manager
VelocitySBA announces the addition of Midwest Regional Sales Manager Josh Orloff, who is based in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
VelocitySBA, a nationwide SBA lender, is pleased to announce the addition of Regional Sales Manager Josh Orloff, who is based in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area and will lead sales efforts in the Midwest Region.
— Charles Rho
With over 15 years' experience in banking, Josh has a solid background in business finance. He served most recently as Director of SBA Sales with iBusiness Funding, and prior to that he had a lengthy tenure with Wells Fargo; starting out as a teller and working his way up through Personal and Business Banking and Credit Analyst roles, later taking on SBA Underwriting before becoming a Lending Manager and Business Development Officer.
"Josh Orloff is a welcome addition to our expanding team at VelocitySBA. His knowledge of the SBA landscape and his proven track record in sales make him a perfect fit for our growth plans in the Midwest," says President, Charles Rho.
Josh will lead a fully staffed Midwest team that currently covers Chicago, Cleveland and Milwaukee markets. Adding the twin cities to its presence in the region perfectly complements the national coverage that VelocitySBA exemplifies.
Josh has an MBA in Business Administration and Management, and BS in Business Administration – Finance from the University of Wisconsin in River Falls.
About VelocitySBA
VelocitySBA is a nationwide SBA lender. Our dedicated team of highly experienced lending professionals understands the specific needs of business owners and their unique capital requirements. Unlike traditional banks, our focused approach to business lending quickly delivers the custom-tailored solutions that today’s business community needs to succeed. For more information please visit: www.velocitysba.com. For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
