State high court remands Santa Monica voting case

(Subscription required) Justice Kelli M. Evans, an appointee of Gov. Gavin Newsom who wrote for a unanimous court, ruled that the appellate court used the wrong standard to decide the case — involving minority voting rights — and remanded it to the appellate court.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.