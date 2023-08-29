Optimized Payments Welcomes Scott Stone as Head of Product to Drive Innovations in Payment Analytics
Global Leader in Payment Analytics Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Veteran
Scott's arrival marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the payment landscape.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Payments, a global leader in payment analytics, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Scott Stone as the Head of Product. With a decade of extensive experience in the payment industry, Scott brings a wealth of expertise to lead strategic product initiatives, spearhead team-building efforts, and drive market-focused innovations while collaborating seamlessly with sales and marketing functions.
— Anand Goel
In his previous roles at Fuze Network, Ingo Money, Chargeback, and Sift, Scott has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the payment landscape. At Chargeback, he revolutionized the industry by developing a cutting-edge chargeback SaaS platform that streamlined customer dispute lifecycles for merchants. His remarkable journey also boasts of two successful exits, including the Sift acquisition of Chargeback, where he showcased remarkable leadership in go-to-market strategies.
"We are delighted to welcome Scott Stone to the Optimized Payments family as our Head of Product. Scott's extensive experience in the payment industry, combined with his track record of innovation and strategic leadership, aligns perfectly with our vision for transforming payment analytics. With Scott at the helm of our product initiatives, we are poised to drive unparalleled innovation, delivering solutions that truly resonate with our clients' needs. His arrival marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the payment landscape." Anand Goel, Founder & CEO.
As the newly-appointed Head of Product at Optimized Payments, Scott envisions a future where engineering prowess aligns seamlessly with customer requirements. He intends to foster a cross-functional synergy within the organization, extending to customers, partners, and other crucial stakeholders. Scott's proven expertise in payments data and chargebacks, coupled with his track record in the venture-backed startup ecosystem, positions him as a pivotal asset to the Optimized Payments team.
"I was drawn to Optimized Payments due to the unparalleled expertise exhibited by the team in their analytics suite. Their mastery of the industry is on par with the best players in the payment arena," remarked Stone. "The company's visionary leader, Anand, has set a path for addressing diverse payment challenges through exceptional data aggregation and management, such as reconciliation and chargeback management—a vision that truly excites me. The opportunity to leverage AI to innovate on a remarkable foundation is equally compelling."
Optimized Payments is poised for an era of innovation under Scott's guidance. His comprehensive insights, combined with the company's commitment to excellence, are set to reshape the landscape of payment analytics, offering cutting-edge solutions to an ever-evolving industry.
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments is a global leader in payment analytics, empowering businesses with actionable insights for smarter decisions. Optimized Payments has helped merchants save over $500 million in card processing fees, improve authorization rates, and streamline their back-office operations (e.g., reporting, reconciliation, chargeback management). With an esteemed team of industry veterans and a comprehensive suite of solutions, Optimized Payments delivers unparalleled expertise to the world of payments.
