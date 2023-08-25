Attorney General’s Office secures guilty plea from man who shot at Belgrade police officers">Attorney General’s Office secures guilty plea from man who shot at Belgrade police officers HELENA – A Butte man pleaded guilty in Gallatin County District Cou…

August 25, 2023

HELENA – A Butte man pleaded guilty in Gallatin County District Court to multiple charges after he shot at law enforcement who arrived at the scene where he was breaking windows and setting his apartment on fire, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

David Jackson, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer, arson, and criminal endangerment on Monday. Jackson admitted to shooting at law enforcement in 2020 when they arrived on scene following complaints of Jackson breaking windows and throwing items out of his second-floor apartment before lighting his apartment on fire —during a mental health event. A Belgrade Police Department sergeant and officer took cover behind a patrol vehicle while Jackson fired multiple rounds directly toward the officers. One of the shots struck the patrol vehicle. It is believed one of Jackson’s several firearms jammed and Jackson ran out of ammunition for his other guns. A special response team arrived on scene and breached the apartment in order to Jackson.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The State and Jackson will jointly recommend 50 years to the Montana State Prison, none of that time suspended, which is supported by the sergeant and officer who were on-scene.

Assistant Attorneys General Jordan Salo and Thorin Giest prosecuted the case, which was investigated primarily by the Belgrade Police Department with support from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Bozeman Police Department.

