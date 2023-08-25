Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $65 Million in Community Development Block Grants in Gardner  

Gardner — Today, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Edward Augustus Jr. joined Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson, members of the local legislative delegation, and municipal leaders from across the state to award $64.9 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). These federal funds will support a variety of housing, community, and economic development projects and programs in 72 Massachusetts cities and towns.

“This investment will allow cities and towns across Massachusetts to strengthen and revitalize their communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Across the state, we are going to see cities and towns use these Community Development Block Grants to fix their roadways, expand their housing options, and improve the quality of life they offer their residents – and we’re so excited to see the impact those investments will have. We’re grateful to our federal delegation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development for their work in getting these funds to Massachusetts and for their commitment to helping us make Massachusetts the most competitive, most affordable, and most equitable state we can possibly be.”

“As a former Mayor, I know firsthand how grants like this play a critical role in giving our towns and cities the resources they need to make a real impact on the lives of Massachusetts residents,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We know how important it is to invest in our communities, and these CDBGs open doors to opportunities for growth and revitalization across the state. We’re so excited to see all the awardees use these funds to improve their communities.”

“The funds awarded today will improve the lives of Massachusetts residents,” said Ed Augustus Jr., Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities. “From Washington D.C. to Main Street, these funds represent a partnership across all levels of government. Today we put the power of federal funding into the hands of local communities to invest these flexible grant dollars directly into the programs and services residents need most. EOHLC is proud to partner with cities and towns to ensure that these funds are spent efficiently and effectively, and I congratulate all this year’s awardees.”

Today’s awards will provide for the much-needed rehabilitation of 362 housing units and will also provide for the acquisition of property to support the creation of 191 affordable housing units for low-and-moderate income residents. Furthermore, today’s awards will support 31 infrastructure projects ranging from park improvements to road repairs and community planning initiatives, and a variety of social services including direct support to local food pantries, childcare assistance programs, and domestic violence services.

This year’s awards reflect combined FFY22 and FFY23 CDBG funding.

“The impact these funds will have on cities and towns across Massachusetts is immeasurable. In Gardner, this funding will allow us to convert blight into promise by demolishing two buildings that have been collapsing in on themselves for several years, improve pedestrian infrastructure in the downtown area, make educational programming more equitable to students of all economic backgrounds, and help us support those struggling with homelessness in the City,” said Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson. “The progress made through this grant program is a perfect example of what we can accomplish when officials across all levels of government – local, state, and federal – work together for the benefit of our communities. I’d like to thank Governor Healey, Lt. Governor Driscoll, Secretary Augustus, and all of our state and federal partners for continuing to provide cities and towns with the tools they need to build a stronger Commonwealth from the street level, up.”

“Congratulations to communities across the Commonwealth for receiving almost $65 million through the 2023 Community Development Block Grants Awards, which support housing, community, and economic development projects,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren. “I will keep fighting hard with lawmakers and communities across the Commonwealth to secure vital federal funding that invests in making our communities more safe, resilient, and livable.”

“I applaud the EOHLC for awarding $64 million for communities across Massachusetts to create, develop, and expand essential services – from affordable housing and childcare, to outdoor spaces,” said Senator Ed Markey. “Community Development Block Grants provide Bay Staters with the building blocks needed to stay healthy and thrive. I will keep fighting for big, bold investments in every corner of our Commonwealth.”

“Community Development Block Grants are critical for communities like Gardner that are making smart investments to improve quality of life for families,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan. “The grants announced today by Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll are significant, and they show the Commonwealth’s commitment to ensuring communities large and small are able to succeed. I look forward to the work ahead to increase federal funding for this important program so cities and towns across Massachusetts can continue to benefit from investments like this.”

CDBG funds are allocated annually to the Commonwealth through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by EOHLC. Communities may apply alone, or multiple communities may join and apply together.

CDBG funds are designed to be flexible so recipients can use their funds on a wide range of eligible projects. Assistance is provided to qualifying cities and towns for housing, community, and economic development projects that assist low-and moderate-income residents or revitalize areas of slum or blight.

Full Awardee List:

Adams is awarded $1,350,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 10 units and repaving of Route 8, along with replacement of sidewalks.

Agawam is awarded $421,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 7 units and to enhance Aging in Place initiatives for 8 units.

Amherst is awarded $1,650,000 to support infrastructure improvements in the East Street Neighborhood Park, Belchertown Road, and South East Street Extension, as well as microenterprise assistance for 32 businesses and social services including family stabilization, food pantry, ESOL, homelessness prevention, and youth mentoring.

Athol is awarded $1,350,000 to support infrastructure improvements for Canal and Lumber Streets.

Belchertown is awarded $1,350,000 to support infrastructure improvements at Sportshaven Mobile Home Park.

Bellingham is awarded $1,266,850 to support housing rehabilitation for 10 units and ADA infrastructure improvements in Blackstone Fields.

Bernardston is awarded $1,261,301 to support housing rehabilitation for 3 units and to enhance infrastructure at Bernardston Country Estates.

Brewster, Dennis, and Wellfleet are awarded $1,700,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 26 units and provide social services, including childcare assistance.

Brimfield, Wales, and Holland are awarded $790,000 to carry out housing rehabilitation for 12 units and support local food pantry initiatives.

Brookfield is awarded $1,200,000 to make infrastructure improvements on Kimball Street.

Buckland is awarded $1,318,714 to enhance infrastructure on Depot Street and to provide social services such as a food pantry.

Chelsea is awarded $1,650,000 to support roadway improvements, housing acquisition (66 units), and various social services, including ESOL, citizenship classes, youth services, and senior food assistance.

Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Peru, Plainfield, Williamsburg, Westhampton, and Worthington are awarded $1,700,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 15 units and support elder services and a food pantry.

Clinton is awarded $462,956 to support sidewalk improvements in Downtown Clinton.

Dudley is awarded $349,900 to support infrastructure improvements and design of First Avenue, ADA improvements at Town Beach, and planning for the Merino-Jericho Slums & Blight Plan.

Easthampton is awarded $1,089,000 to support infrastructure improvements for the New City Neighborhood.

Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Aquinnah are awarded $1,700,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 26 units and offer childcare assistance.

Egremont and Lee are awarded $1,500,000 for the purpose of rehabilitating 26 housing units.

Everett is awarded $1,650,000 for housing acquisition (125 units), rehabilitation of 4 units, and support for various social services, including legal services, food pantry support, homelessness prevention, youth services, and elder services.

Gardner is awarded $1,650,000 to carry out downtown infrastructure improvements, Greenwood Pavilion park improvements, and social services including youth afterschool assistance, youth athletic assistance, and homelessness prevention programs.

Great Barrington is awarded $1,350,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 24 units.

Greenfield is awarded $1,650,000 to support downtown infrastructure improvements, downtown revitalization, Wells Shelter rehabilitation, and to support various social services including two food pantries, elder health and food services, and adult literacy programs.

Holland is awarded $1,325,000 to support infrastructure improvements on Union Road.

Ludlow is awarded $1,350,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 8 units and infrastructure improvements in the Robert Street neighborhood.

Marlborough is awarded $1,350,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 6 units, infrastructure improvements on Winthrop Street, and to support youth services.

Methuen is awarded $861,325 to support housing rehabilitation for 10 units, planning, youth programs, and adult literacy programs.

Milford is awarded $1,324,037 to support Draper Park renovations.

Millbury is awarded $1,350,000 to support infrastructure improvements on Maple Street and senior center enhancements.

Montague is awarded $1,325,682 to support housing rehabilitation for 7 units, Hillcrest Neighborhood Park infrastructure improvements, design of Avenue A streetscape, and to support various social services including elder assistance, ESOL, recovery counseling, meals program, youth services.

North Adams is awarded $1,650,000 to support street improvements, senior center improvements, and to support teen parenting programs, youth services, food assistance, and homelessness prevention.

Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and Chilmark are awarded $1,700,000 to facilitate housing rehabilitation for 25 units and support childcare assistance programs.

Orange is awarded $616,439 to support housing rehabilitation for 7 units and various social services, including elder assistance, literacy training, family stabilization, and homelessness assistance.

Palmer is awarded $1,350,000 to support infrastructure improvements on Maple Street and Maple Terrace, and to support domestic violence survivor services and transportation assistance.

Randolph is awarded $1,350,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 21 units and childcare assistance.

Rockland is awarded $1,200,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 16 units and planning for Rockland Center improvements.

Russell, Huntington, Chester, and Middlefield are awarded $1,700,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 6 units, Valley View infrastructure improvements, and to support various social programs including healthcare services, food pantry support, adult education, and domestic violence survivor services.

Salisbury is awarded $1,350,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 3 units, infrastructure improvements for Meader's Lane neighborhood, and to support various social programs including youth services, childcare assistance, senior aid, food pantry support, and homelessness prevention.

Sheffield is awarded $966,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 15 units.

Shelburne is awarded $1,350,000 to support improvements to the Highland Village Housing Authority and to support a food pantry.

Southbridge is awarded $1,650,000 to support housing rehabilitation of 12 units, commercial rehab of 18 businesses, community planning, and code enforcement.

Southwick is awarded $1,120,548 to support infrastructure improvements on Bungalow Street and to support a local food pantry.

Spencer is awarded $1,350,000 to support infrastructure improvements on Valley and Mill Streets.

Templeton is awarded $1,350,000 to support School Street infrastructure improvements.

Truro, Provincetown, Eastham, and Harwich are awarded $1,700,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 27 units and to support childcare assistance programs.

Wareham is awarded $1,650,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 14 units, to support Housing Authority modernization at Redwood Park, and social services including food pantries, transportation programs, and homelessness prevention.

Warren is awarded $1,197,000 to support infrastructure improvements on School Street and design enhancements for the Town Common.

Webster is awarded $1,650,000 to support reconstruction on Davis Street.

Wendell and Charlemont are awarded $1,095,890 to support housing rehabilitation for 16 units.

West Springfield is awarded $1,650,000 to support housing rehabilitation for 6 units, the Belle Avenue water main replacement, and to support Public Facilities improvements, and ESOL, employment training, Head Start, youth services, food pantry programs.

