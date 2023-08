Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia Endorses Four More Candidates for Local Offices

Ken Adams

The Caucus has now endorsed 14 state and local candidates in 2023

By knowing and working with these candidates, I am profoundly impressed with their knowledge, wisdom and drive. When they are elected, they will be the American ideal of true public servants.” — Ken Adams

WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA , USA, August 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia reaffirms its unwaveringdedication to promoting conservative values, limited government,and individual liberty. In a display of unity, the caucus proudly announcesthe individual endorsement of four additional exceptional candidatesfollowing its August 19 meeting in Waynesboro. These endorsements bringthe total number of endorsed candidates for variousstate and local offices this year to an impressive fourteen.At the August 19 meeting, where five distinguished speakers shared theirperspectives; each candidate was individually endorsed by the FreedomCaucus:**1. Sarah Kahle** - Republican Candidate for the Clerk of the Circuit Courtin Frederick County. With a substantial background in the Virginia PublicSchool System as a dedicated speech-language pathologist, Kahle's commitmentto community improvement is evident.**2. Wilson Fauber** - Independent candidate for Staunton City Council andcurrent Vice Chairman of the Staunton Economic Development Authority.Fauber's dedication to economic growth and community development resonatesdeeply with the caucus's mission.**3. Leslie Mathews** - Candidate for the South River District School Boardin Warren County. As the Chapter Chairman for Moms for Liberty, Mathews'sstaunch advocacy for parental rights aligns seamlessly with the FreedomCaucus's principles.**4. Gloria Carlineo** - Carlineo brings a wealth of qualifications and astrong commitment to stopping radical indoctrination in schools. She aims tobe a powerful voice for parents on the School Board and advocates for SchoolChoice and effective student preparation for the future.Walter Michael, the Republican nominee for the Botetourt Board ofSupervisors, who was endorsed at a prior meeting, also addressedthe caucus. He informed them that he will be running against an independentcandidate, highlighting the diversity of choices and ideas within theupcoming election.The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia underscores its belief in thesecandidates by individually and unanimously endorsing each of them. Theirdedication to conservative principles and their communities makes themcompelling representatives within their respective positions.The caucus urges the community to actively engage with these individuallyendorsed candidates and participate in the upcoming elections to ensure thevoice of conservatism remains strong in the region.To learn more about our PAC and how you can help us supportconservative Republicans, please click this link: