Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia Endorses Four More Candidates for Local Offices
The Caucus has now endorsed 14 state and local candidates in 2023
By knowing and working with these candidates, I am profoundly impressed with their knowledge, wisdom and drive. When they are elected, they will be the American ideal of true public servants.”WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA , USA, August 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia reaffirms its unwavering
— Ken Adams
dedication to promoting conservative values, limited government,
and individual liberty. In a display of unity, the caucus proudly announces
the individual endorsement of four additional exceptional candidates
following its August 19 meeting in Waynesboro. These endorsements bring
the total number of endorsed candidates for various
state and local offices this year to an impressive fourteen.
At the August 19 meeting, where five distinguished speakers shared their
perspectives; each candidate was individually endorsed by the Freedom
Caucus:
**1. Sarah Kahle** - Republican Candidate for the Clerk of the Circuit Court
in Frederick County. With a substantial background in the Virginia Public
School System as a dedicated speech-language pathologist, Kahle's commitment
to community improvement is evident.
**2. Wilson Fauber** - Independent candidate for Staunton City Council and
current Vice Chairman of the Staunton Economic Development Authority.
Fauber's dedication to economic growth and community development resonates
deeply with the caucus's mission.
**3. Leslie Mathews** - Candidate for the South River District School Board
in Warren County. As the Chapter Chairman for Moms for Liberty, Mathews's
staunch advocacy for parental rights aligns seamlessly with the Freedom
Caucus's principles.
**4. Gloria Carlineo** - Carlineo brings a wealth of qualifications and a
strong commitment to stopping radical indoctrination in schools. She aims to
be a powerful voice for parents on the School Board and advocates for School
Choice and effective student preparation for the future.
Walter Michael, the Republican nominee for the Botetourt Board of
Supervisors, who was endorsed at a prior meeting, also addressed
the caucus. He informed them that he will be running against an independent
candidate, highlighting the diversity of choices and ideas within the
upcoming election.
The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia underscores its belief in these
candidates by individually and unanimously endorsing each of them. Their
dedication to conservative principles and their communities makes them
compelling representatives within their respective positions.
The caucus urges the community to actively engage with these individually
endorsed candidates and participate in the upcoming elections to ensure the
voice of conservatism remains strong in the region.
