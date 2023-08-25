Gibson Mill Market Hosts Grand Opening Event

The 100 year old building celebrates its reinvention and first anniversary with a grand opening celebration

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the near-completion of their food hall, Gibson Mill Market will host a carnival-themed, fun-for-all-ages event. The near-week of festivities will begin on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 AM with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and will conclude at close of business the following Sunday, September 17.

Events and entertainment will include:

-The weekly Tuesday evening bluegrass jam

-A wide variety of circus-themed acts and entertainers from Sky Entertainment, Inc

-Kid-friendly attractions: balloon twisting, juggling, face-painting, carnival games, etc

-Live music on Friday and Saturday evenings

In addition to the multi-day events and activities, and in addition to their regular fare, the tenants of Gibson Mill Market will offer featured dishes and drinks from their wide scope of culinary genres. Mi Isla, Gibson Mill Market’s soon-to-be latest food stall, will also be on site offering “sneak peeks” of their vibrant, island-inspired cuisine.

“It’s an incredibly exciting and rewarding time for all of our tenants” says Sarah Tulbert, General Manager of Gibson Mill Market. “We’ve intentionally curated a space at Gibson Mill that celebrates all of the wonderful things about the culinary world: fostering a sense of community, incorporation of fresh, local ingredients, and from-scratch approaches and techniques - all of which result in a strong sense of collaborative success. Gibson Mill Market is truly a special place - one that everyone in Concord should know about and frequent often!”

To stay abreast of the latest event details, visit www.gibsonmill.com/market or subscribe to GMM’s social channels.