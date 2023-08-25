Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,082 in the last 365 days.

Man arrested for arson threats in Sabine Parish

NEWS

Man arrested for arson threats in Sabine Parish

August 25, 2023

For Immediate Release:              
August 25, 2023

Contact:
 Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256
Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179
presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

Man arrested for arson threats in Sabine Parish

Baton Rouge, La. – On August 24, 2023, investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Hill of Many, LA.

As part of an ongoing investigation into recent wildfires in Sabine Parish, investigators received information on an individual who used social media platforms to broadcast threats of arson in Sabine Parish.

On August 23, 2023, investigators obtained a warrant for three counts of communication of false information of planned arson. Hill was arrested at his residence, taken into custody without incident, and booked into the Sabine Parish Jail. A bond has not been set at this time.

Communicating false information of arson or attempted arson by mail, telephone, telegraph, word-of-mouth, or other means of communication or making threats of false information is a felony in Louisiana and carries a sentence of up to 15 years of hard labor. Investigators remind citizens to be mindful of what they post on social media in times of disaster.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation. The Sheriff, Chief Deputy, and his investigators were an integral part of this investigation.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hr hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

###

 

You just read:

Man arrested for arson threats in Sabine Parish

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more