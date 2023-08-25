U.S. Water Purifier Market: An Overview of Size, Growth, and Trends

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Water purification systems have become increasingly important in the United States due to higher spending capacity and growing awareness of the importance of clean drinking water. As a result, the U.S. water purifier market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a projected CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market size reached USD 6.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2030. This article provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. water purifier market, including the impact of COVID-19, the latest trends, driving and restraining factors, segmentation by product type, category, application, and distribution channel, as well as key industry players and their developments.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the U.S. water purifier market. While the entire country was not under stringent lockdown regulations, many states implemented restrictions on transporting goods and materials. This resulted in severe supply chain interruptions for water purification companies, especially those that imported filters from Asian countries. The shortage of materials and manpower due to health reasons affected the timely fulfillment of orders and led to a capital crunch for many companies. However, as lockdowns were gradually lifted and the water purification industry was classified as "essential," companies could resume their operations. To mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic, many companies focused on advertising the benefits of pure water during the crisis, which improved consumer awareness and ultimately contributed to market growth.

Latest Trends in the U.S. Water Purifier Market

Smart water purifiers are a key trend in the U.S. market. These purifiers utilize advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide multi-stage water purification systems that can be easily controlled via touch and voice commands. Smart sensors are also being deployed in water purification devices to monitor water quality and provide real-time data on parameters such as TDS, temperature, and O2 content. These sensors help consumers identify water quality and send notifications for timely maintenance of filters. The advent of smart technologies in water purifiers is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Driving Factors

The use of water purification devices offers numerous benefits that drive market growth. The primary function of these devices is to remove harmful bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants from water, making it safe for drinking and other domestic uses. With the increasing global population projected to live in aquatic-stressed areas, water purification products are crucial in maximizing water resources. Contaminated water is a major source of waterborne diseases such as dysentery, diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid. By removing cryptosporidium and giardia, water purifiers can reduce the risk of gastrointestinal diseases by 33%.

Water purifiers help remove chlorine and chlorine byproducts, reducing the risk of rectal and bladder cancer. Purification units also improve the taste and flavor of water, making it ideal for cooking and washing. Furthermore, filtration at the point of entry improves the life of piping systems and saves maintenance costs.

Restraining Factors

Despite the numerous benefits of water purification devices, higher maintenance costs challenge market growth. Filters used in water purification systems must be replaced periodically to maintain water quality. The replacement frequency depends on the technology and type of filter used. Point-of-entry filters typically require replacement after five to six years, while point-of-use filters must be replaced every six to twelve months. Replacing filters can significantly increase the overall maintenance cost of water purification systems, thereby affecting market growth.

Segmentation of the U.S. Water Purifier Market

The U.S. water purifier market can be segmented based on product type, category, application, and distribution channel.

Product Type Analysis

The market is divided into two main product types: point-of-use and point-of-entry filters. Point-of-use filters are further categorized into under-the-counter filters, countertop gravity water filters, pitcher filters, faucet-mounted filters, and others. These compact and easily installed filters suit lighter applications where water is consumed directly. Reverse osmosis point-of-use filters are becoming increasingly popular due to their high-quality output and space-saving designs. On the other hand, point-of-entry filters, also known as whole-house filters, are installed at the main water line and treat water for all household applications. These filters have higher treatment capacities and are more expensive than point-of-use filters.

Category Analysis

The market can be categorized into four main categories: RO filters, UV filters, gravity filters, and others. RO filters, which remove 99% of contaminants, hold the largest market share due to their high-quality water output. However, they may also remove essential minerals, affecting water taste and requiring regular filter replacement. Gravity filters, on the other hand, use gravitational force to purify water and are typically equipped with activated carbon as the filter media. These filters are less expensive, easily mounted, and do not require electricity or running water.

Application Analysis

The market can be further segmented into residential and commercial applications. The residential segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant soon. Water consumption in residential buildings is significantly higher than in commercial buildings, making water purification systems essential for cooking, bathing, washing, and other household tasks. The increasing need for clean water due to rapid urbanization is expected to drive the demand for water purifiers in the residential sector. The commercial segment includes applications in commercial buildings such as offices, restaurants, and hotels.

Distribution Channel Analysis

Key players in the U.S. market prioritize innovation and acquisitions to retain their market presence. Large players offer discounts and comprehensive services, while smaller ones form regional partnerships for growth. Local companies use marketing and online platforms for expansion. Collaborations and mergers are reshaping the sector for sustainable solutions and new markets.

The U.S. water purifier market is surging due to clean water demand. Water purification addresses contamination concerns for healthier consumption. Smart tech and advanced filtration are emerging, but maintenance costs challenge growth. Segmented by type, category, application, and distribution, the market sees new products, acquisitions, and partnerships. Rising health awareness ensures the market's sustained growth.