Blue Raven Solar Recognized by The Utah Business Fast 50 Awards for 5th Consecutive Year
After a successful year, Blue Raven Solar is one of the fastest growing companies in Utah.
With the solar industry growing as quickly as it is, it is exciting to be one of the top growing companies, not only in Utah, but in the nation.”OREM, UTAH, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For a fifth time, the annual Fast 50 Awards from The Utah Business Magazine has ranked Blue Raven Solar, as one of the fastest growing companies in Utah. Vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy, the awards are based on a combination of total revenue and the past two years’ revenue growth.
— Brendan Hahn, CRO
Blue Raven Solar has previously been the recipient of several recognitions for growth, including the UV50, Inc 5000, and The Financial Times. Only 50 companies out of thousands in Utah are ranked on the Fast 50, and Blue Raven Solar is proud to be acknowledged.
“The past year has been an unprecedented year of growth for Blue Raven Solar,” says Brendan Hahn, Chief Revenue Officer. “With the solar industry growing as quickly as it is, it is exciting to be one of the top growing companies, not only in Utah, but in the nation.”
The Utah Business Magazine’s Fast 50 winners were honored with a luncheon in Salt Lake City where they were presented with their awards. For a complete list of Utah Business’s 2023 Fast 50 companies, visit UtahBusiness.com.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar, a SunPower company, was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunities to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
