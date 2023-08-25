Georgia awards $33.8 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to 37 communities

Atlanta, GA – Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced 37 Georgia communities are set to receive more than $33.8 million in federal grants to help strengthen their communities.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated these annual funds to Georgia’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program which is administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).

This year’s grant awards will fund $27.7 million in infrastructure projects, $4.1 million in housing projects, and $2 million in various building projects across the 37 awarded communities.

“With these grants, we make important investments in infrastructure, community facilities, and neighborhood revitalization,” Kimberly Carter, DCA Director of Community Finance, said.

Through a competitive process, this annual grant program supports community projects, facilitates the creation of jobs, and assists low-to-moderate-income citizens.

Georgia’s CDBG program is available to eligible non-entitlement local governments, and specifically targets rural Georgians for service provisions.

DCA received more than $43 million in requests this fiscal year. Applications are scored, rated, and ranked with grants awarded based on an applicant’s overall ranking.

Over the last 10 years, the CDBG program provided resources for critical water and sewer improvements, se­­rving more than 143,000 residents in rural areas. The program has also supported the construction or enhancement of community facilities that serve more than 741,525 Georgians.

“Community Development Block Grants are impactful tools that benefit all parts of the state, especially rural Georgia,” Nunn said. “These awards represent local-driven city and county solutions that will improve the quality of life for many Georgians.”

A complete list of 2023 CDBG awards is available here.