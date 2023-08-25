Alchemco and Parking Whisperer Join Forces to Showcase Innovative Solutions at 2023 National Parking Association EXPO
Alchemco, a global manufacturer in concrete waterproofing solutions, announces partnership with Parking Whisperer, an authority in innovative parking technology
Alchemco is thrilled to collaborate with The Parking Whisperer for this remarkable opportunity.”HENRICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemco, a global manufacturing leader specializing in concrete waterproofing solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Parking Whisperer, a recognized authority in innovative parking technology expertise. This collaboration will be highlighted by the Parking Whisperer's sponsorship of Alchemco at the prestigious 2023 National Parking Association Expo; Mobility in Motion, scheduled to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 18-21.
— Mario Baggio, CEO
The collaboration between Alchemco and the Parking Whisperer represents a significant step forward for the parking industry, bringing together Alchemco's innovative waterproofing solutions and Parking Whisperer's extensive expertise in parking technology strategies. Parking Whisperer’s CEO and founder, John Oglesby, will be educating at this year’s NPA convention on RFP Management.
The partnership of The Parking Whisperer and Alchemco is much anticipated at the 2023 NPA, Mobility in Motion convention. Every year, the NPA convention draws parking industry professionals from across the nation to discuss the latest innovations and challenges. Alchemco's participation, supported by The Parking Whisperer, is expected to attract attention for its potential to revolutionize the industry with innovative approaches.
"Alchemco is thrilled to collaborate with The Parking Whisperer for this remarkable opportunity," said Mario Baggio, CEO of Alchemco. "Our subsurface membrane waterproofing solutions are setting the standards of parking structures, enhancing durability and minimizing maintenance costs. Together with The Parking Whisperer's sponsorship, we are well-positioned to present our technology for the National Parking Association Tradeshow."
The Parking Whisperer, known for its expertise in optimizing parking operations for efficiency and profitability, recognizes the value of partnering with Alchemco to offer comprehensive solutions to the industry.
"We are excited to sponsor Alchemco at the 2023 NPA Mobility in Motion Expo," remarked John Oglesby, CEO of the Parking Whisperer. "This partnership exemplifies the fusion of innovation and industry know-how. By combining Alchemco's global leadership in concrete waterproofing with our parking management strategies, we aim to set new benchmarks for the parking industry."
The 2023 National Parking Association Tradeshow is poised to be a pivotal moment for both Alchemco and The Parking Whisperer. Together, they intend to showcase the potential of their collaboration to drive industry standards in parking facility construction, maintenance, and management to the next level.
ABOUT PARKING WHISPERER
For 40 years, the Parking Whisperer is the leading authority in parking management consulting, renowned for its expertise in optimizing parking operations for efficiency and profitability. With a proven track record of success, the Parking Whisperer provides tailored strategies for consulting operations and in regard to contributing to recovered ROI’s.
For more information about the Parking Whisperer please visit: www.parkingwhisperer.com
ABOUT ALCHEMCO
Alchemco is a global manufacturer of high-quality subsurface membrane waterproofing systems including cleaning and repair products. TechCrete® 2500 Waterproofing System, BridgeDECK® Waterproofing Agent, and ACR® Concrete and Masonry Etch have been awarded ‘Most Innovative Product’ consecutively in 2020 and 2023 at the World of Concrete Convention held in Las Vegas, NV. Over the years, Alchemco’s portfolio has grown to include the following brands: TechCrete®, BridgeDECK®, CretePro®, DuraTite® and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR®). The company’s bio-enzymatically modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
For more information about Alchemco please visit: www.alchemco.com
Ali Sullivan
Alchemco
+1 206-561-4187
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube