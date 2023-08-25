State of Guanajuato Offers Guests the Opportunity to Live Great Stories
Tourism Routes go across the state and feature local productions of Cheese and SpiritsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The intriguing state of Guanajuato has gained well-deserved national and international recognition of late for both its wines and scenic tourist routes focused on viniculture. However, Guanajuato boasts three other routes that every visitor must experience as they make their way through the state, whether touring or visiting for cultural events, festivals, business meetings and more: the Mezcal Route, Tequila Route and Cheese Route.
The Tequila Route
Traditionally, Tequila is recognized worldwide as hailing from various regions of Mexico. Guanajuato also figures as one of the states boasting the “designation of origin” of Tequila; hence, several cities in the state’s southwest— such as Abasolo, Cuerámaro, Huanímaro, Manuel Doblado, Pénjamo, Romita and San Francisco del Rincón. — are home to different Tequila companies producing recognized brands such as Corralejo and Huani, to name two.
In the operating Tequila factory of Pénjamo and the Casa del Tequila by Corralejo, visitors can experience, from start to finish, the artisanal production process and the tasting of the distillate. (Interestingly, the region is located in the archaeological zone of Peralta, dating from 950 AD.)
The Mezcal Route
In the northwest of Guanajuato lie the cities of San Luis de la Paz and San Felipe, where Mezcal-producing haciendas with more than two centuries of production are preserved.
The "Salmiana" agave plant is endemic to the region, but there is a wide variety of other agave species grown in this area that give life to this beverage, increasingly liked by both Mexicans and foreigners.
The Cheese Route
In terms of gastrotourism, Guanajuato is emerging as a destination rich in a variety of not only wines and liquors such as Tequila and Mezcal but also foods, including strawberries, nopales (cactus pads) and other ingredients converging to make for a succulent feast. Not least of these are the region’s many local cheeses.
Cheese is, without a doubt, an essential food for gastronomic culture throughout the world, and Guanajuato is no exception. In the city of Apaseo, visitors can interact with and learn about the production of more than 10 types of sheep, cow and goat cheese — some smoked, others aged and, of course,fresh cheese. Another must for travelers plying this route is to try the exquisite local cheese ice cream.
