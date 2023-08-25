Bomb shelter opens in central Kyiv – restored with EU and EIB support

A new bomb shelter opened on 23 August in Kyiv, at 3 Lyuteranska Street, after reconstruction as part of the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme.

The reconstruction was initiated by the European Union and the European Investment Bank in partnership with the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) and with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine (UNDP).

The 120 square meter shelter is equipped with beds, tables, sockets, a kitchenette, washbasins and toilets. During the reconstruction, the electricity, sewerage and water supply systems were re-equipped. Ventilation, fire-fighting systems, necessary furniture and equipment were installed in accordance with the norms. The shelter has a backup power supply from a 6 kW inverter battery, a water purification system, drinking water tanks, air filters, fire-fighting measures, household appliances: TV set, refrigerator, microwave oven. A children’s corner has also been established.

The overall cost of restoring the shelter was US$125,000, and was managed under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, financed through a €200 million multi-sectoral framework loan from the European Investment Bank. The programme also benefits from €7 million in grants from the EU Neighbourhood Investment Platform and €8 million from the EU Delegation Bilateral Funds.

