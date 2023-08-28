ICR Group Doubles up on Business Development in the US
Houston office plays key role in ICR success across multiple markets
Our American business has doubled in size in the past year and, with Brian and Brandon injecting new energy and flair into our market-facing activities, we expect this pace of growth to continue.”HOUSTON , TEXAS, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ICR Group has appointed two business development directors in the US.
— David Sedge, ICR President, Americas
Established in 2011, ICR is a technology-focused provider of specialist maintenance inspection and integrity solutions deployed across multiple industry sectors.
Brian Begnaud, who will be based in Lafayette, joins from Eriks, while Houston-based Brandon Kangas was previously with SMC Industries. Both directors possess extensive industry expertise in identifying opportunities and developing partnerships across a variety of sectors.
The Houston office has played a key role in ICR’s global success over the past year, securing master service agreements (MSAs) with oil and gas operators, the US operation of a global communications, mobile networks and technology business and other US-based clients.
David Sedge, ICR President, Americas, said: “The welcome addition of Brian and Brandon to our team marks a significant milestone in ICR's journey as we continue to engage with more and more clients across diverse markets.
“We plan to capitalize on their exceptional experience to take the profile of our technology-driven approach to new levels, showcasing its remarkable ability to streamline operations, optimize cost efficiency and contribute to decarbonization aspirations.
“Our American business has doubled in size in the past year and, with Brian and Brandon injecting new energy and flair into our market-facing activities, we expect this pace of growth to continue over the next 12 months.”
Brian and Brandon form a key part of the BD team along with Houston colleague Phil Paterson, Business Development Director.
A recent key agreement covers the provision of drone services by ICR Sky-Futures, a global leader in unmanned aircraft and remote sensing operations. Its team supports clients by delivering high-quality inspection reports and data in support of asset build or inspection programmes. This project entails drone inspections of cell towers across the Lower 48 in support of the 5G roll-out.
Strategically, ICR has three defined markets in the US for repair and inspection solutions: oil and gas (including upstream and midstream), process industries and utility & infrastructure sectors such as telecoms, power and water.
In addition, it expects to win further work for INSONO a non-destructive testing technique for the inspection of composite repairs applied to metallic components to reduce the need for costly steel replacements and operational disruption.
As well as its Houston presence, ICR has operations in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Middle East and Australia, the firm has 25 partners worldwide, including representation in Canada, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago.
ICR's growth is driven by its well-established technological solutions. Among them Technowrap, a life-long repair system capable of addressing internal, external and through-wall defects, even on complex geometries.
The Technowrap repair system makes a remarkable contribution to reducing emissions: it has been shown to decrease emissions by 66% compared to traditional replacement methods. This environmentally friendly approach not only improves operational efficiency but also demonstrates ICR's commitment to sustainability.
Meanwhile, ICR’s Quickflange weldless connector solution provides cold work alternatives for high-performance flange-to-pipe connections. This technology enables permanent repairs that enhance pipeline integrity and flow assurance without the need for welding or hot work. With a diverse range of applications, Quickflange proves to be cost-effective and efficient, saving up to 80% of the time typically required for repairs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 57% compared to traditional welding methods.
ICR has also demonstrated its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and its dedication to achieving net-zero goals in its energy transition objectives. To ensure transparency and disclosure aligned with best practices, ICR publishes an annual Impact Report. This report serves as a testament to the company's responsibility and accountability in its pursuit of sustainability.
For more information, please visit: www.icr-world.com
ENDS
JAMES B DONALDSON
Engage PR
james@engagepr.co.uk