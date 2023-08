Italy Honey Market is Set to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 179.8 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐ˆ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ก๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ value was ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is projected to attain a market valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ‘% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/italy-honey-market Given the nation's rich biodiversity and long-standing traditions related to apiculture, the honey market in Italy stands out as one of the main areas within its agri-food environment. The demand for honey in Italy has increased both domestically and internationally during the last few years. The trend toward health and well-being, the desire for organic honey, and the increase in home consumption are all factors that have contributed to this expansion.A variety of goods with distinctive shapes, flavors, colors, and packaging have developed in response to the rising desire for convenience and a healthy diet. For instance, there are more than 300 varieties of honey available in Italy, each having a unique flavor and color based on the plants the bees collect nectar from. Italy was the 19th-largest honey exporter in the world in 2021, with US$ 35.2M in exports. Honey was Italy's 759th-most exported goods in the same year.One of the key causes boosting the sector is the increasing frequency of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The rising demand for goods that improve immunity and general health opens up new opportunities for business expansion. The nation's honey sales are rising as a result of the expanding use of honey in natural therapies. For instance, honey has positive impacts on the management of diabetic mellitus, according to NCBI.The integration of technology is a major development in the Italy honey market. In order to maintain bee health and maximize honey harvests, beekeepers are implementing technological solutions like hive monitoring systems. For instance, to complement the innate intelligence of bees, Beewise, an agtech firm, developed the first completely autonomous beehive called Beehome, which includes a beekeeping robot that serves as both a medic and a guardian.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‰๐š๐ซ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‡๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฒThe glass jar packaging type dominates the market, capturing about 56% of the market revenue share. The segment is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period, defining its dominance in the market.The rising popularity of glass jars is the main factor driving the market growth. In addition, these jars are environment friendly which is the major reason for their popularity as they are recyclable. Additionally, they provide a clean, sanitary, and secure container for honey. The market value of glass jars for honey packaging is likely to reach US$ 108.7 Mn by 2030, attesting to its supremacy. In the same year, the industry anticipates reaching a volume of 24.7,000 tons.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ’ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe presence of numerous well-known companies makes the market fragmented and competitive. These businesses dominate a significant sector of the market, offer a diverse range of products, and are present in Italy. Additionally, the market includes small to midsize rivals that offer a constrained selection of goods, some of which are self-publishing businesses. In order to keep their positions in the market, the players are concentrating on collaborative partnerships. One of the largest organic food producers in Europe, Narayan Foods, is preparing to launch the first plant-based honey in a few European countries early in 2023. Narayan's honey, the first honey alternative to reach the EU market without employing concentrated syrup or processed syrup, still produces the flavor and feel of honey. Bee-free honey has been developed by the renowned Californian food technology company MeliBio in association with Narayan Foods. As a result, these actions fuel market expansion.๐'๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข Api Brescia Societa' Cooperativaโ€ข Apicoltura Bonettiโ€ข Apicoltura Mieldoroโ€ข Azienda Agraria Bevilacquaโ€ข Azienda Agricola Bio Bonizioโ€ข Barkman Honey LLCโ€ข Capilano Honey Ltd.โ€ข Dabur India Ltdโ€ข Fiorillo SRLโ€ข Martin Mieleโ€ข Nanako Goodsโ€ข Nicolas srlโ€ข Podere Castello Di Uzzanoโ€ข Conapiโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ˆ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ก๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐š๐œ๐ค ๐'๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ.๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญโ€ข Natural/Organicโ€ข Processed๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Acaciaโ€ข Sidrโ€ข Orange Blossomโ€ข Ajwainโ€ข Cloverโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค ๐'๐ข๐ณ๐žโ€ข 200-250 gmโ€ข 500 gmโ€ข 1000 gm and above๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐โ€ข Glass Jarโ€ข Bottleโ€ข Tubโ€ข Tube๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Food and Beverageโ€ข Personal Care & Cosmeticsโ€ข Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Offlineo Hypermarkets & Supermarketso Convenience Stores 