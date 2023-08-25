Italy Honey Market is Set to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 179.8 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 value was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎𝟑.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to attain a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕𝟗.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Given the nation's rich biodiversity and long-standing traditions related to apiculture, the honey market in Italy stands out as one of the main areas within its agri-food environment. The demand for honey in Italy has increased both domestically and internationally during the last few years. The trend toward health and well-being, the desire for organic honey, and the increase in home consumption are all factors that have contributed to this expansion.
A variety of goods with distinctive shapes, flavors, colors, and packaging have developed in response to the rising desire for convenience and a healthy diet. For instance, there are more than 300 varieties of honey available in Italy, each having a unique flavor and color based on the plants the bees collect nectar from. Italy was the 19th-largest honey exporter in the world in 2021, with US$ 35.2M in exports. Honey was Italy's 759th-most exported goods in the same year.
One of the key causes boosting the sector is the increasing frequency of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The rising demand for goods that improve immunity and general health opens up new opportunities for business expansion. The nation's honey sales are rising as a result of the expanding use of honey in natural therapies. For instance, honey has positive impacts on the management of diabetic mellitus, according to NCBI.
The integration of technology is a major development in the Italy honey market. In order to maintain bee health and maximize honey harvests, beekeepers are implementing technological solutions like hive monitoring systems. For instance, to complement the innate intelligence of bees, Beewise, an agtech firm, developed the first completely autonomous beehive called Beehome, which includes a beekeeping robot that serves as both a medic and a guardian.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐉𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲
The glass jar packaging type dominates the market, capturing about 56% of the market revenue share. The segment is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period, defining its dominance in the market.
The rising popularity of glass jars is the main factor driving the market growth. In addition, these jars are environment friendly which is the major reason for their popularity as they are recyclable. Additionally, they provide a clean, sanitary, and secure container for honey. The market value of glass jars for honey packaging is likely to reach US$ 108.7 Mn by 2030, attesting to its supremacy. In the same year, the industry anticipates reaching a volume of 24.7,000 tons.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟒 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The presence of numerous well-known companies makes the market fragmented and competitive. These businesses dominate a significant sector of the market, offer a diverse range of products, and are present in Italy. Additionally, the market includes small to midsize rivals that offer a constrained selection of goods, some of which are self-publishing businesses.
In order to keep their positions in the market, the players are concentrating on collaborative partnerships. One of the largest organic food producers in Europe, Narayan Foods, is preparing to launch the first plant-based honey in a few European countries early in 2023. Narayan's honey, the first honey alternative to reach the EU market without employing concentrated syrup or processed syrup, still produces the flavor and feel of honey. Bee-free honey has been developed by the renowned Californian food technology company MeliBio in association with Narayan Foods. As a result, these actions fuel market expansion.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Api Brescia Societa' Cooperativa
• Apicoltura Bonetti
• Apicoltura Mieldoro
• Azienda Agraria Bevilacqua
• Azienda Agricola Bio Bonizio
• Barkman Honey LLC
• Capilano Honey Ltd.
• Dabur India Ltd
• Fiorillo SRL
• Martin Miele
• Nanako Goods
• Nicolas srl
• Podere Castello Di Uzzano
• Conapi
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Natural/Organic
• Processed
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Acacia
• Sidr
• Orange Blossom
• Ajwain
• Clover
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• 200-250 gm
• 500 gm
• 1000 gm and above
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Glass Jar
• Bottle
• Tub
• Tube
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Food and Beverage
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
o Convenience Stores
