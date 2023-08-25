JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting Creates a New Website to Meet the Higher Demand for Marketing & Public Relations

Office Group Planning PR We are Open For Your Business Breaking News: New PR Website

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC, Glenna Gonzalez, is excited to expand the services that her team has been providing to clients. Glenna has more than 20 years of experience in the Marketing and Business Development space, helping clients and businesses grow, transform, and thrive, having marketed for both national and international organizations, as an employee and as a Freelancer. She is an award-winning business development professional who has achieved amazing results for the businesses and clients she has served.

Glenna also has experience as a Workforce Planner and Talent Advisor for national and international organizations such as QVC, Hyster-Yale Group, and Pepsi Bottling Ventures, helping Brands grow and scale through workforce planning, strategy, and acquisition. She is a Certified Coach and has had the opportunity to coach and consult clients throughout the United States. She holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and an MA in Human Services: Business from Liberty University.

The new website presents seven core areas of service that this public relations firm now offers.

1. Brand Building

2. Personal and Corporate Reputation

3. Public Relations

4. Strategic Marketing

5. Business Development

6. Business Transformation

7. Business Marketing

Local small businesses, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits have benefited from Press Releases that have helped them to share and build their brand by establishing credibility and increasing customer engagement. Press Releases help build SEO traffic on Google, where a business can be exposed to a greater audience. For the company’s main Press Release distribution service, the Press Releases get published on Google News, AP News, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS, and over 100 plus affiliates including tv and radio. These Press Releases have been shared on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to further build brand and market businesses.

In addition to the new services that it provides, JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting has started a new Youtube Channel, "JB Tyler PR" to further encourage and support entrepreneurs and small business owners with motivational videos of famous and well sought after speakers. Starting a business can be challenging, so the new Youtube Channel, being newly built, will bring added value to the products and services the PR firm offers. It will contain more educational information about the various aspects of marketing and public relations in the future to help entrepreneurs with strategy and business transformation.

