Asia Pacific Smart Water Management Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 9.1 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ revenue was ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ‘ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is expected to surpass the revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ’% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-smart-water-management-market Due to a strong emphasis on water management and continuing projects for smart water management, the Asia-Pacific region's smart water management market is predicted to rise at a promising rate. For instance, China is continually emphasizing bolstering its commitment to the conservation of the air, soil, and water resources. According to the World Bank, despite having the second-largest economy and 21% of the world's population, China only has 6% of the world's freshwater resources. In order to address the country's concerns about water scarcity, the Chinese government is implementing water management techniques.By 2050, more than two-thirds of the Asia-Pacific population will live in urban areas, totaling over 2.1 billion people. The region includes nations like Singapore and India, where non-revenue water (NRW) losses account for a significant portion of overall water distribution revenues (almost 60%). These numbers demonstrate the necessity for water management and point to the region's potential for market expansion.Due to the increase in linked devices and the use of IoT technologies for water management, the region is also witnessing a need for IoT systems. For instance, an Indian start-up called Agua Water Systems uses smart solutions to provide water usage monitoring. The plug-and-play technology makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor water levels in the pump, assess water usage, and regulate water distribution. The technique makes use of various intelligent wireless devices, including flow sensors, ultrasonic sensors, and motor controllers.Cities with exceptional population and infrastructure expansion include Beijing, Tokyo, Jakarta, and Bangalore. For instance, Tokyo, the most populated city in the world with more than 40% of the population, is expected to have 35.8 million residents by 2023. Consumers are modernizing their homes implementing smart water management technology and software. With technology and software becoming more affordable, adoption rates are rising quickly.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐€๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐–๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐๐€๐‚In 2022, the commercial segment contributed more than 42.3% of the revenue share. The segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%, further demonstrating its dominance.Commercial organizations stand to gain a great deal from wise water management due to their large operational scales. By putting effective systems in place, you may significantly lower your water-related expenditures, improve your sustainability profile, and in some situations, even guarantee that you're following all the rules. The commercial sector is leading the smart water management market due to the convergence of financial incentives and environmental responsibilities.Smart water management solutions are being used by the majority of enterprises that concentrate on lowering water and energy costs and sustainability. The plan calls for installing smart water meters on the property, keeping an eye on water use, and taking the required actions to cut back.๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ง๐š ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ญ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งGiven its diversity in terms of economic development, rates of urbanization, and technological adoption, the Asia Pacific region offers an intriguing landscape for the smart water management market. Three giants, China, Japan, and India, are at the center of this scene, each with unique traits and contributions.China had a massive presence on the market in 2022, contributing more than US$ 1238.44 million. China's evolution is centered on urbanization. There is a tremendous need for effective, sustainable water management as megacities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen continue to grow. Smart water solutions become not just desired but also necessary as the government pushes for more environmentally friendly urban development.Such developments in the field of smart water management are ready for adoption in China's technology ecosystem. The nation has been at the forefront of developing and implementing cutting-edge solutions in IoT, AI, and big data analytics, all essential elements in the field of smart water management. It is home to various tech giants and creative entrepreneurs. China is able to sustain a CAGR of 12.37% and its leading position in the market due to a combination of governmental assistance, growing urbanization, and technological prowess.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žSeveral established international firms and up-and-coming newcomers are competing for customers' attention in the highly competitive smart water management market. As many companies see this market as a lucrative chance to consolidate their products, the firm concentration ratio is anticipated to increase more during the projected period. Numerous businesses are introducing cutting-edge products to the market.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-smart-water-management-market ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข ABB Ltd.โ€ข Arad Groupโ€ข General Electric Co.โ€ข Hitachi Ltd.โ€ข Honeywell International Inc.โ€ข Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.โ€ข Siemens AGโ€ข Suez Groupโ€ข TaKaDu Limitedโ€ข i2O Water Ltd.โ€ข Itron Inc.โ€ข Schneider Electric SAโ€ข Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž

๐"๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ
โ€ข Solutions
โ€ข Water Meters
โ€ข Services

By Application
โ€ข Residential Use
โ€ข Commercial Use
โ€ข Industrial Use

By Region
โ€ข China
โ€ข India
โ€ข Japan
โ€ข South Korea
โ€ข Australia & New Zealand
โ€ข ASEAN
โ€ข Rest of Asia Pacific 