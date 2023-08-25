Asia Pacific Smart Water Management Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 9.1 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is expected to surpass the revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟎𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-smart-water-management-market
Due to a strong emphasis on water management and continuing projects for smart water management, the Asia-Pacific region's smart water management market is predicted to rise at a promising rate. For instance, China is continually emphasizing bolstering its commitment to the conservation of the air, soil, and water resources. According to the World Bank, despite having the second-largest economy and 21% of the world's population, China only has 6% of the world's freshwater resources. In order to address the country's concerns about water scarcity, the Chinese government is implementing water management techniques.
By 2050, more than two-thirds of the Asia-Pacific population will live in urban areas, totaling over 2.1 billion people. The region includes nations like Singapore and India, where non-revenue water (NRW) losses account for a significant portion of overall water distribution revenues (almost 60%). These numbers demonstrate the necessity for water management and point to the region's potential for market expansion.
Due to the increase in linked devices and the use of IoT technologies for water management, the region is also witnessing a need for IoT systems. For instance, an Indian start-up called Agua Water Systems uses smart solutions to provide water usage monitoring. The plug-and-play technology makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor water levels in the pump, assess water usage, and regulate water distribution. The technique makes use of various intelligent wireless devices, including flow sensors, ultrasonic sensors, and motor controllers.
Cities with exceptional population and infrastructure expansion include Beijing, Tokyo, Jakarta, and Bangalore. For instance, Tokyo, the most populated city in the world with more than 40% of the population, is expected to have 35.8 million residents by 2023. Consumers are modernizing their homes implementing smart water management technology and software. With technology and software becoming more affordable, adoption rates are rising quickly.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐂
In 2022, the commercial segment contributed more than 42.3% of the revenue share. The segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%, further demonstrating its dominance.
Commercial organizations stand to gain a great deal from wise water management due to their large operational scales. By putting effective systems in place, you may significantly lower your water-related expenditures, improve your sustainability profile, and in some situations, even guarantee that you're following all the rules. The commercial sector is leading the smart water management market due to the convergence of financial incentives and environmental responsibilities.
Smart water management solutions are being used by the majority of enterprises that concentrate on lowering water and energy costs and sustainability. The plan calls for installing smart water meters on the property, keeping an eye on water use, and taking the required actions to cut back.
𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐𝟑𝟖.𝟒𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
Given its diversity in terms of economic development, rates of urbanization, and technological adoption, the Asia Pacific region offers an intriguing landscape for the smart water management market. Three giants, China, Japan, and India, are at the center of this scene, each with unique traits and contributions.
China had a massive presence on the market in 2022, contributing more than US$ 1238.44 million. China's evolution is centered on urbanization. There is a tremendous need for effective, sustainable water management as megacities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen continue to grow. Smart water solutions become not just desired but also necessary as the government pushes for more environmentally friendly urban development.
Such developments in the field of smart water management are ready for adoption in China's technology ecosystem. The nation has been at the forefront of developing and implementing cutting-edge solutions in IoT, AI, and big data analytics, all essential elements in the field of smart water management. It is home to various tech giants and creative entrepreneurs. China is able to sustain a CAGR of 12.37% and its leading position in the market due to a combination of governmental assistance, growing urbanization, and technological prowess.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Several established international firms and up-and-coming newcomers are competing for customers' attention in the highly competitive smart water management market. As many companies see this market as a lucrative chance to consolidate their products, the firm concentration ratio is anticipated to increase more during the projected period. Numerous businesses are introducing cutting-edge products to the market.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-smart-water-management-market
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• ABB Ltd.
• Arad Group
• General Electric Co.
• Hitachi Ltd.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
• Siemens AG
• Suez Group
• TaKaDu Limited
• i2O Water Ltd.
• Itron Inc.
• Schneider Electric SA
• Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Solutions
• Water Meters
• Services
By Application
• Residential Use
• Commercial Use
• Industrial Use
By Region
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-smart-water-management-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn