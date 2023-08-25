Woolpert Earns Google Cloud Application Development Partner Specialization

This is the Digital Innovations team’s second Google Cloud Specialization, having achieved the Location-Based Services Specialization in 2018.

DAYTON, Ohio (Aug. 25, 2023) — Woolpert has earned the Application Development Specialization through the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. Google Cloud partners who achieve a specialization have established a Google Cloud services practice, have proven customer service, and have been vetted by a third-party assessor. Woolpert also earned the Location-Based Services Partner Specialization in 2018.

“Achieving this new specialization through the Google Cloud Partner Program is a testament to our ability to provide consistent, reliable solutions for our clients,” Woolpert Digital Innovations Director of Professional Services Nate Wilhelmi said. “It affirms that customers can rely on Woolpert for the full spectrum of Google Cloud technology needs.”

Woolpert Senior Vice President Jon Downey, who leads Woolpert’s Digital Innovations division, said the firm recently provided application development services for Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, S.C., and Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Wash. Woolpert developed interactive maps to convey resort amenities, activities, accommodations, and dining options. These web-based solutions replaced the resorts’ PDF maps and were built entirely within Google’s Maps platform.

Downey said the Digital Innovations team will continue to invest in expanding its professional services team and specializations through the Google Cloud Partner Program.

“Since formally launching our Digital Innovations division last year, we have focused on growing our team to offer clients the consistency and attention, upon which Woolpert has built its reputation,” Downey said. “All of our engineers are Google Professional certified. They are passionate about extending Woolpert’s long-standing geospatial, application development, and cloud DevOps expertise to Google Cloud and Maps customers, whether they’re established clients or small business startups. This Application Development Specialization will help us do that.”

About Woolpert Digital Innovations

Woolpert Digital Innovations provides premier location-based technologies and cloud solutions for clients around the world. Built on more than 50 years of geospatial leadership, Woolpert has been an award-winning Google partner for close to a decade and creates leading-edge technology, products, solutions, and services. However, our true strength is in our people and the relationships we forge with Google clients to ensure that each of their complex, location-based challenges are solved. We are a business engine that helps drive the power of Google. Learn more at innovations.woolpert.com. Woolpert was founded in Dayton, Ohio, in 1911 and has been America’s fastest-growing architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm since 2015. The firm has more than 2,000 employees and over 60 offices on five continents. Visit woolpert.com.