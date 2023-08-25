US Supercharge Offers Property Owners A Brilliant Way To Boost Income
EINPresswire.com/ -- US Supercharge, a pioneering name in the field of EV charging is coming up with excellent opportunities for property owners. While the use of Electric Vehicles is increasing dramatically, there are not enough charging stations to support their electric consumption needs. US Supercharge is offering property owners to lease their parking spaces for an e-charging station to ensure the installation of sufficient EV charging stations across the USA.
Reports reveal that the sales of EV vehicles nearly doubled in 2020-2021, with more than 600,000 cars sold. There was a surprising rise in EV registration in the USA in 2022, which accounted for 4.6% of all new car registrations. With the numbers growing consistently, US Supercharge announced its innovation drive for EV charging solutions and the goal of installing as many e-charging stations as possible.
The President of US Supercharge, Scott Coloney, asserted that the company's efforts will bring a revolution in the EV charging industry, and commercial property owners will be a part of it. He said “US Supercharge makes it convenient and accessible for commercial real estate owners to host a supercharging station. Our team of experts in electrical contracting & engineering, development & construction, software engineering, and supercharging hardware provides a seamless e-station installation and a driver-friendly experience for customers once we have arrived!”
How Supercharger Installation Takes Place?
There’s absolutely no hassle for property owners to lease their extra space for an EV charging station. They need to contact US Supercharge, and they will take care of the installation process.
• Assessment of the site: They come to your site to assess power options, review compliance, and determine the charging equipment needed to build the e-station.
• Preparation and site work: Their electrical team will engage in planning and site preparation and bring all the components required for e-station installation.
• Consideration of additional requirements: They will determine whether the place needs permits or the owner wants site facilities on the station, such as advertisements, security railing, signage, etc.
• Seamless installation: With the necessary equipment and electrical expertise, the team of US Supercharge completes the installation in 15-30 days.
An Effortless Way For Property Owners To Grow Revenue
By joining this brilliant strive of US Supercharge, property owners can earn extra money as rent payments. Commercial real estate spaces that can lease their spaces to the company include shopping centers, fast food establishments, restaurants, diners, BBQ locations, and hotels.
With a supercharger station installed in their under-utilized parking spaces, property owners can also digital advertising, and by attracting new customers.
US Supercharge Brings A Win-Win Solution For EV Drivers & Property Owners
The installation of an EV charging station by US Supercharge helps real-estate owners grow their revenue by earning a rent fee, drawing more customers, and increasing their time at your commercial place. Nevertheless, the mission is simultaneously assisting people with EVs to have a sufficient number of convenient locations for charging. US Supercharge is truly a ground-breaking EV charging solution provider that strives to improve the EV charging infrastructure in the USA.
