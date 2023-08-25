Household Textile Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Walmart, IKEA, Zara Home
Household Textile Market
The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Household Textile Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Welspun India Ltd. (India), Walmart Inc. (United States), IKEA Group (Sweden), Zara Home (Inditex) (Spain), WestPoint Home (United States), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (United States), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (United States), Li & Fung Limited (Hong Kong), Ralph Lauren Corporation (United States), Casper Sleep Inc. (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (United States), Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (United States), Crate and Barrel (United States), Target Corporation (United States), John Lewis & Partners (United Kingdom), The Home Depot, Inc. (United States), Macy's, Inc. (United States), Debenhams (United Kingdom), Marks & Spencer (United Kingdom), Kohl's Corporation (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Household Textile market to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Household Textile Market Breakdown by Application (Residential, Commercial) by Type (Bed Linens, Towels and Washcloths, Table Linens, Curtains and Draperies, Others) by Distribution Channel (Brick-and-Mortar Retail, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets) by Material (Cotton, Polyester, Linen, Silk, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Household Textile market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.2 Billion at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 8.6 Billion.
The Household Textile Market refers to the segment of the retail industry that involves the production, distribution, and sale of textile products specifically designed for use within a household setting. These products are intended to enhance comfort, aesthetics, and functionality within homes. Household textiles encompass a wide range of items that serve both practical and decorative purposes.
Market Drivers
• Changing Consumer Lifestyles followed by Home Renovations and Redecorations are some of the drivers in Household Textile market.
Market Trend
• Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Textiles followed by Digital Printing and Customization are some of the trends in Household Textile market.
Market Restraints:
• Raw Material Costs and Competition from Low-Cost Imports are some of the restraints in Household Textile market.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
