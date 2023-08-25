BRAZILIAN GAMES INDUSTRY POISED FOR CONSISTENT LONG-TERM GROWTH ACCORDING TO NEW DATA FROM ABRAGAMES AND APEX-BRASIL
PREVIEW OF 2023 BRAZILIAN GAMING INDUSTRY SURVEY CITES PROLIFERATION OF DOMESTIC STUDIOS, QUALITY OF EXTERNAL DEVELOPMENT, ACCESS TO LEADING TECH AND MORESAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian games industry exemplifies the perfect mix for a successful market in the long term, according to a preview of the 2023 Brazilian Gaming Industry Survey conducted by Abragames (Brazilian Game Companies
Association) in partnership with Apex-Brasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). Revealed at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany today, the survey’s key findings so far include insights on the growth of Brazil’s development studios last year, Brazil’s potential as a promising region for external development services, the country’s strides in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the gaming sector, its access to leading software technology, and more.
Access to a preview of the 2023 Brazilian Gaming Industry Survey may be found below:
The survey preview also illustrates how the Brazilian games industry is built on a foundation made to generate opportunities in the years ahead. Major indicators include higher education courses in the field of gaming located throughout the country, support services for developers in the form of localization, monetization, animation and more, the presence of international players such as Garena, Tencent, Ubisoft and others, and the recognized quality of outsourced development by Brazilian companies. Prospects for improvements in the Brazilian economy and a more stable political landscape will further aid in bolstering the local ecosystem’s growth.
It is no wonder why international studios and publishers are investing in Brazil. Direct investment in local projects and companies include acquisitions and investments by Fortis Games and the Room 8 Group, as well as Epic Games’ investment in Aquiris Game Studio, based in the State of Rio Grande do Sul. That is not to mention that enthusiasm among Brazilian consumers for gaming products remains high, as demand for games in the country rose 3 percent in 2022. This contrasts sharply with global demand, which declined 4.3 percent in the same year according to Newzoo data.
"Abragames was founded to harness the Brazilian games industry’s rapid momentum,” said Eliana Russi, Director of Operation of Abragames. "In partnership with Apex-Brasil, the 2023 Brazilian Gaming Industry Survey was conducted to align our understanding of the industry and sustain its growth while incentivizing participation from private industry based around the globe. We are proud to represent such an exciting market and look forward to witnessing its incredible rise as one of the world’s preeminent games markets in the years to come.”
The final 2023 Brazilian Gaming Industry Survey is slated to release this October. Media interested in learning more may visit Brazil’s Gamescom booth located in the convention’s Business Area in Hall 3.2, Stand C011gB010g.
About Brazil Games
The Brazil Games Export Program was created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian games industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Export Program also promotes Brazil as a hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors and publishers on behalf of BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games event and hub for international business in Latin America.
About ABRAGAMES (Brazilian Game Companies Association)
ABRAGAMES, the Brazilian Game Companies Association, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios developing titles for a variety of different platforms. The Association aims to promote Brazilian creativity abroad by catalyzing game production within the country through training and marketing insight.
About ApexBrasil
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.
In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.
