New phase of the EU-Ukraine exchange programme for LED bulbs kicks off

From the first day of the EU-sponsored light bulb campaign in Ukraine on 30 January, more than 10,000 consumers swapped their old incandescent light bulbs for energy-saving ones. According to ‘Ukrposhta’ CEO Igor Smelyansky, another 50,000 people pre-ordered new LED...
