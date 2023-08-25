Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,317 in the last 365 days.

Zeelool Introduces Back to School Super Sale for Students

Zeelool Back to School Collection

Zeelool Back to School Collection

Zeelool Optical

Zeelool Optical

Zeelool cat eye glasses

Zeelool cat eye glasses

To celebrate the back-to-school season, Zeelool is making waves with exclusive back-to-school promotions, offering students up to 80% off online.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeelool is a globally well-known optical glasses branded company that integrates manufacturing and sales. For the past six years, it has been committed to providing high-quality and affordable glasses to everyday eyewear wearers, fashionistas, and people of all ages.

Zeelool.com offers users 2500+ eyeglasses in various styles, colors, materials and styles to express personality and make a statement. It also offers professional prescription lenses, functional lenses to meet the needs of different people. Zeelool delivers glasses to thousands of customers around the world every day, and each item is carefully inspected and packaged before shipment.

Zeelool Back to School Collection
Student groups as an important part of Zeelool users, middle school students, high school students and college students are entering the back-to-school season.
To celebrate the back-to-school season, Zeelool is making waves with exclusive back-to-school promotions and discounts in its 'Back to school' campaign, offering students up to 80% off online.

The collection of frame glasses participating in the campaign includes a variety of stylish and elegant cat-eye glasses, crystal glasses in minimalist style, square glasses, browline glasses with patterned designs. Students can confidently show off their fashion elements, and can also opt for an all-match pair of glasses to match a variety of outfits and occasions.

Kelly Li
Zeelool Optical
+1 302-990-0619
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Zeelool Introduces Back to School Super Sale for Students

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more