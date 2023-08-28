SenSen's New AI Breakthrough Fights Retail Fuel Theft

SenSen's AI transformed the fuel retail landscape, combatting fuel theft with over $2.5 million recovered and returned to retailers in FY 2023.

At SenSen, we're revolutionizing fuel retail security with AI solutions. Combating theft, enhancing accessibility.” — Subhash Challa, Executive Chairman & CEO

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuel theft, from drive-offs to other methods, poses a persistent threat to Australian fuel retailers. Too small for police involvement yet too large for retailers to overlook, each individual theft accumulates into a significant industry issue. According to a recent Channel 9 news report by Savannah Meacham (Oct. 24, 2022), Australia's fuel industry suffers an annual loss of $82 million due to theft, a figure now likely exceeding $100 million due to surging fuel prices.

Leading the charge against this challenge is SenSen, the Live Awareness AI solutions trailblazer. SenSen's revolutionary AI innovations have transformed the fuel retail landscape, combatting theft head-on. In FY 2023 alone, SenSen's technology facilitated the recovery of over $2.5 million, with more to come. Renowned brands like 7-Eleven, Ampol, BP, Caltex, EG, Liberty, Metro, OTR, Puma, S24, United, Vibe have embraced SenSen's technology across 400+ retail locations throughout Australia, initially through using high cost capital equipment.

SenSen's breakthrough solution obliterates the barrier of high upfront expenses required to have this solution and capability. Through the introduction of a new Software as a Service (SaaS) AI offering, SenSen leverages existing CCTV networks watching the forecourts without additional on-site hardware. This enables all Australian fuel retailers to swiftly access fuel theft prevention and debt recovery solutions. The newly launched comprehensive AI SaaS offering marks a game-changing advancement for the Australian fuel retail industry.

Enhancing customer experience, SenSen seamlessly integrated its fuel theft reporting and debt recovery solution with Quickfuel, an industry-preferred POS platform. This integration empowers retailers to report fuel theft incidents with a simple button push. Within a month of launch, over 20 service stations had embraced this integrated solution, with more joining every day.

SenSen's latest addition presents a holistic and cost-effective response to the $100 million fuel theft challenge in Australia. Whether clients require standalone theft prevention, fuel theft debt recovery, or a comprehensive strategy, SenSen's offerings cater to every industry need.

About SenSen:

SenSen is a pioneer in developing the world’s first Live Awareness AI Platform to make business operations safer and more efficient. The system works by using AI to analyse data from cameras and sensors that are monitoring physical spaces and combine it with contextually relevant digital enterprise data to create a more efficient & safer world.

SenSen solutions are reducing congestion, improving road and personal safety and enhancing quality of life in leading cities around the world including Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Calgary, Singapore, Adelaide and Brisbane. It is also saving millions of dollars every year for major fuel retail brands including AMPOL, Chevron, Liberty and Woolworths.