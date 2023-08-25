DevMasters refocuses AI revolution $15.7 T by 2030 ; Skills shift of 65%. Developing ecosystem using Generative AI, DeFi
DevMasters targets AI for 2030, readying for $15.7T revolution & 65% skills shift, developing ecosystem with Generative AI, Blockchain, Defi in Edu, Consulting.
DevMasters refocuses on AI for 2030, preparing for the $15.7 Trillion AI Revolution: 65% job skills shift, they're Developing a ecosystem using Generative AI, Defi, & Quantum in Education & Consulting”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ★TDM Vision★
— Arshad Khan
"The World Economic Forum's 2023 Future of Jobs Report reveals that almost 75% of companies surveyed plan to adopt AI,
with half of them already doing so."
AI is forecasted to grow at a 37.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Source: GVE
Discover AI Revolution 2.0 with TDM's upcoming AI program. This program offers exclusive skills for AI revolutionary jobs, licensed by the State of California for online, offline, and hybrid courses, and approved by BBPE (The Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education).
★Recognition and Accolades★
TDM's exceptional accomplishments, including securing a place in the top 10 Bootcamp by a private rating group in both 2018 and 2019. These accolades are a testament to TDM’s commitment to delivering world-class AI education and applied lab experience.
TDM's vision is to empower professionals with a real AI skill set for 2025 and beyond, enabling them to embrace the future with confidence and seize career growth opportunities. Expert-led sessions, labs, and hands-on training enable individuals to master AI intricacies, foster innovation, and transform industries.
★Why TDM's AI Programs★
▪️ MIT Experts: Learn from AI experts who attended MIT CSAIL labs and industry leaders who bring years of practical experience to the classroom.
▪️ Project-based learning: Engage in a round table discussion and gain real-time, 100% hands-on experience on interactive projects.
▪️ Customized Learning Paths: Whether a newcomer exploring the possibilities of AI or an industry expert seeking to enhance skills, TDM's tailored programs cater to all levels of expertise.
▪️ Applied Labs: Each individual will get guidance and assistance from three industry leaders(Mathematical, Technological, Business) one by one. TDM's commitment to practical learning ensures that learners gain proficiency in applying AI concepts to real-world scenarios.
“Stay at the forefront of the AI revolution, sharpen your skills, and take your career to the next level.”
★Arshad Khan (Founder/CEO) & TDM’s Vision, Purpose 2030★
Embrace the future with us at TDM! As we set our sights on 2030, we're preparing for the $15.7 Trillion AI Revolution with unwavering determination. With the power of Generative AI, Blockchain, Defi, and Quantum, we're crafting an ecosystem that transcends industries, serving our clients with the highest ethics and service quality. Whether in education, real estate, medical, or fashion, our mission is fueled by innovation and integrity. Join us in this exciting journey and become part of a future where technology and values align. Together, we will lead, inspire, and achieve greatness.
★A Better World with TDM★
Bridging innovation and collaboration to empower startups, foster growth, and ignite positive global changes.
1. Shaping the Future Together
At DevMasters, we're passionate about preparing for the $15.7 Trillion AI Revolution. Join us as we explore new horizons in education, real estate, medical, and fashion with a clear vision for 2030.
2. Collaboration Across Boundaries
Our joint venture partnerships foster creativity, connection, and innovation. Together with industry experts, we're weaving a vibrant ecosystem that transcends the ordinary.
3. Ethics as Our Compass
Trust, integrity, and credibility guide our every step. We're committed to serving with the highest ethical standards, building relationships that last.
4. Embracing Innovation
We're not just following trends; we're setting them. With expertise in Generative AI, Blockchain, DeFi, and Quantum, we're crafting a future filled with endless possibilities.
5. Join Our Journey
At DevMasters, we believe in the power of collaboration, the spark of innovation, and the potential within each of us. Together, we'll inspire, lead, and make a meaningful impact.
“Uniting venture investors, business angels, accelerators, mentors, startup coaches, and industry connectors for a vibrant synergy in the AI world”
★About TDM★
TDM (theDevMasters) – Industry Leaders Spearheading AI Innovations and Expanding Globally.
TDM, a standout team of AI experts and industry practitioners, is at the cutting edge of AI technology through its Joint Venture program, which offers AI-based partnerships to enterprises at various levels. Their impressive track record in diverse sectors such as Medical, Fashion, Real Estate, and Education has fueled their global expansion across the United States, APAC region, and Southeast Asia.
Despite the challenges brought on by the 2019-2020 pandemic, TDM bravely continued to grow its presence in the APAC region, forming key alliances with banks, real estate companies, educational institutions, and AI industries. A highlight of this expansion was the introduction of 'Twilight' by TDM's Edtech department – an advanced AI-based LPS platform that has greatly benefited numerous small and medium-sized educational institutions in the APAC region, serving both enterprise and university levels.
Event Registration- Click Here
theDevMasters
TDM
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube