Nimblechapps to showcase SmartFinDoc at StartUpFEST 2023, Seeks Funds for Product Growth & Promotion
Nimblechapps introduces SmartFinDoc at StartupFEST 2023, transforming CA-Client collaboration. Efficient document management, seamless sharing, and many more.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ◉ Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd., a trailblazer in mobile and website development since 2014, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation, SmartFinDoc. Designed to revolutionize the way Chartered Accountants (CAs) interact with their clients, SmartFinDoc is a state-of-the-art document management and sharing software poised to streamline the exchange of crucial financial documents and significantly enhance collaboration.
◉ In an era where technological advancement continues to reshape industries, SmartFinDoc emerges as a beacon of efficiency for CAs and their clients, offering a centralized platform for secure document storage, easy accessibility, and seamless sharing. This revolutionary Software as a Service (SaaS) solution is set to empower professionals and their clients alike by minimizing the need for frequent calls and cumbersome paperwork during the financial year.
◉ Key Features of SmartFinDoc:
1) Document Management:
SmartFinDoc acts as a digital vault, allowing CAs and their clients to store all essential documents in a centralized location. This not only ensures data security but also eliminates the hassle of sifting through physical files.
2) Document Sharing:
With SmartFinDoc, the traditional method of physically exchanging documents is now a thing of the past. The platform enables instant and secure document sharing between CAs and clients, fostering a more efficient and organized workflow.
3) Notification and Reminders:
One of the standout features of SmartFinDoc is its automated notification and reminder system. The software keeps both CAs and clients up-to-date with submission deadlines for tax returns and other critical documents, eliminating the risk of missed deadlines.
4) Timeline Indication:
SmartFinDoc offers a timeline feature that provides a historical record of interactions between CAs and clients. This functionality serves as a valuable point of reference for past communications and collaborations.
5) Client and Staff Management:
CAs can efficiently manage their clients, while also overseeing their staff through the SmartFinDoc platform. This feature ensures a well-organized approach to client relationships and practice management.
Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd. is thrilled to announce that it’s exhibiting at the upcoming StartUp FEST 2023, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on September 2nd and 3rd. The company invites attendees/investors to visit Booth No. 147 to get in depth insights of SmartFinDoc and discuss how investing in SmartFinDoc would ensure expected returns as we solve the pressing issue of misplacement of docs in a CA-Client relationship.
◉ Mr. Kalrav Vaidya, Product Owner, expressed his excitement about the launch of SmartFinDoc, stating, "With SmartFinDoc, we aim to transform the conventional dynamics between Chartered Accountants and their clients. This platform has the potential to redefine collaboration, enhance efficiency, and provide a cutting-edge solution for seamless document management and sharing."
◉ About Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd.:
Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd. is a leading mobile and website development company that has been delivering innovative solutions since its inception in 2014. With a commitment to excellence and technological advancement, Nimblechapps aims to create products that reshape industries and enhance user experiences.
