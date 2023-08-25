Network Forensics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Network Forensics Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Network Forensics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Network Forensics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the network forensics market research. As per TBRC’s network forensics market forecast, the network forensics market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.37 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing incidence of cyberattacks and advanced threats is expected to propel the growth of the network forensics market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest network forensics market share. Major network forensics market leaders include Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., IBM Corporation, LogRhythm Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., RSA Security, Symantec Corporation, Savvius Inc., VIAVI Solutions.

Network Forensics Market Segments

1) By Component: Solutions, Professional Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

3) By Organization size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Endpoint Security, Datacenter security

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications, Transportation, Other Verticals

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7561&type=smp

Network forensics refer to digital forensics that essentially deals with the examination of the network and the traffic going across a network that is suspected to be involved in malicious activities. The network forensics are used in data privacy or intrusion prevention.

Read More On The Network Forensics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-forensics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Network Forensics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Network Forensics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Network Forensics Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

