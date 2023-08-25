Global Healthcare Logistics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare logistics market size is predicted to reach $113.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the healthcare logistics market is due to the growing global pharmaceutical sales. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare logistics market share. Major players in the healthcare logistics market include Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp, CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp.

Healthcare Logistics Market Segments

• By Service: Transportation, Warehousing

• By Product: Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, Medical Equipment

• By Type: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By End-Users Outlook: Pharmacies, Healthcare Facilities, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

• By Geography: The global healthcare logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare logistics refer to the logistics service of surgical, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies. The aim of healthcare logistics is to maximize the use of technical and material resources available to health systems for improving the efficiency, quality, and traceability of health operations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare Logistics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

