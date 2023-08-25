Pacific Air Forces to send medical units to Mongolia for Pacific Angel

Published Aug. 9, 2023

As part of Pacific Angel 23-2, the United States will send an Air Force expeditionary medical support and health response team to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Aug. 21-26.

The deployment of these units is to promote interoperability of regional military, interagency and civilian emergency response, and disaster management experts.

More than 65 U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Army personnel will conduct medical outreach, engineering civic action programs and subject matter expert exchanges with the Mongolian Armed Forces and Ministry of Health in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

The objective for Pacific Angel 23 is building humanitarian assistance and disaster response capability through cooperation between U.S. and host nation militaries, civilian medical and engineering personnel and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The U.S. military continues to strengthen relationships with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific through operations such as Pacific Angel to prepare for emergency situations and ultimately to preserve peace and stability throughout the region.

Pacific Angel is in its 16th year and will focus on two regions this season. Pacific Angel 23 missions include search and rescue, general and dental health, emergency response triage and care, casualty evacuation, infectious disease control, engineering programs and airfield operations and repairs.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 25 August, 2023 | Topics: Events, News, Press Releases