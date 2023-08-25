North America Frozen Desserts Market is Estimated to Generate Sales of US$ 14,893.1 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated about 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟏,𝟏𝟐𝟎.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to surpass a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒,𝟖𝟗𝟑.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟑%during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Consumers' expanding taste for convenient and high-quality food options, innovation in flavors, and textures, and the use of premium ingredients, as well as a rising inclination for low-calorie foods, have all contributed to the demand for frozen desserts market in North America.
The market's expansion is also due to the availability of frozen desserts at a number of retail establishments, including Walmart and Amazon. Desserts are sold at different price points based on being frozen. The base selling price of frozen desserts is US$ 2.45, but it can increase up to US$ 130, making them more affordable for consumers. Supermarket/hypermarket chains were significantly more active in providing products than other types of retailing during the assessment period.
The market in North America increased by 1.18% in 2022 when compared to 2021. Consumers in North America have preferred low-calorie sweets during the past three years. The two largest markets for frozen desserts are sorbet and frozen custard. The market for frozen desserts is growing as a result of the rising demand for low-calorie sweets.
The rise of health-conscious consumers looking for a low-carb, low-sugar diet that offers nutritional advantages drives the market expansion. Manufacturers are responding to the trend by releasing frozen sweets high in protein that have several health advantages. For instance, in June 2023, Unilever purchased the frozen yogurt brand Yasso, demonstrating that it is actively working to enhance its health portfolio and attract health-conscious consumers. With the acquisition of Yasso, Unilever has effectively targeted health-conscious US consumers with cutting-edge products. 25% of consumers in the US are very concerned about their health.
The emphasis on innovation in flavors, textures, and the use of high-quality ingredients is a new trend in the frozen desserts business in North America. Manufacturers are reacting with innovative offers as consumers demand more distinctive and engaging experiences from their sweets. For instance, in June 2023, Unilever North America debuted a range of ice cream and frozen dessert items under the Reese's brand. A light ice cream sandwich, little bits of light ice cream, frozen dairy dessert, frozen dessert bars, frozen dessert cups, and cones are among the available formats.
𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔,𝟔𝟑𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ice cream and gelato segment represented a sizeable portion of the market, with $6,634 million in revenue in 2022. Since they come in a variety of flavors, textures, and decadent experiences, ice cream and gelato are consistently popular among customers. During the projection period, the segment is anticipated to increase steadily at a CAGR of 3%.
Due to the expanding demand for low-fat dairy sweets, the industry has noticed a rising number of people who favor ice cream. The demand for ice cream products is increasing due to elements like low-fat content, variety in flavors, and sugar-free options, among others. Because of its advantages in terms of health, sugar-free ice cream is particularly gaining a lot of popularity. For instance, in July 2023, Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg introduced Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, his first frozen dessert line, in 3,500 Walmart locations, the majority of which were in Arizona.
𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖%
The vegan segment is expected to grow at the quickest rate in the market. In 2022, the segment accounted for US$ 6,634 million in revenue. The popularity of vegan frozen desserts has grown as a result of rising vegan lifestyle adoption and rising demand for plant-based substitutes.
To meet the growing demand from vegan consumers, producers are creating inventive plant-based recipes with ingredients like nut milk, coconut milk, oat milk, and soy milk. For instance, in May 2023, HAGEN-DAZS® expanded its delectable dessert assortment in Canada by launching a new plant-based frozen dessert.
Additionally, in December 2022, the small-batch ice cream producer Salt & Straw and upcycled ingredient supplier Renewal Mill collaborated to create a new non-dairy taste called chocolate salted caramel cupcake. The ice cream features a foundation of oats, salted caramel icing, and chunks of dark chocolate brownie cupcakes.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The frozen desserts market in North America is extremely competitive, with several companies fighting for market dominance. Companies are concentrating on product innovation, strategic alliances, and effective marketing efforts to differentiate their offers and get customers' attention in order to stay ahead in this cutthroat industry.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Dessert Holdings
• Aryzta Ag
• The Cheesecake Factory
• Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.
• Cold Stone Creamery
• Tofutti Brands, Inc.
• Wells Enterprises, Inc.
• Blue Bell Creameries
• Froneri International Limited
• Nestlé
• Unilever
• Wow! Factor Desserts
• Pinkberry Canada
• Mccain
• Agropur Dairy Cooperative
• Turkey hill
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Sweet
• Fruit Puree & Water-Based Frozen Desserts
• Cake & Pastry
• Ice Cream & Gelato
• Frozen Yogurt
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
• Conventional
• Sugar-Free
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Regular Frozen Desserts
• Low-Fat Frozen Desserts
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Dairy
• Vegan
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Retail & Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Retailer
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• United States
• Canada
