Freeze Dried Food Market is Set to Generate 222.2 Billion By 2031 | Europe is Estimated to Grow at a Growth Rate of 7%
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 accounted for sales of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟖.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟐𝟐.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The global freeze-dried foods market will grow in the upcoming years as millennials increase their consumption of quick and healthy snack options. The demand for freeze-dried food is likely to increase due to customers' growing preference for ready-to-eat food products. In addition to the aforementioned considerations, growing knowledge about the nutritional benefits of freeze-dried food is fueling the global market's expansion.
In addition to having a longer shelf life, freeze-dried foods have several additional advantages that make them a preferred option for consumers concerned about their health. For instance, compared to their canned or processed equivalents, they frequently have less salt and other additives. They don't contain any artificial flavors, colors, or other substances that could be damaging to the health. As a result, these health benefits are driving global market growth.
The market would expand owing to the rising consumer demand for healthy snacks and product innovation. According to a January 2022 article from Scotland Publishing, a network, trade, and development group for the book publishing sector in Scotland, about 80% of customers globally are looking for snacks that enhance their physical and emotional well-being. Additionally, the fresh flavor and nutrients that these foodstuffs provide to emergency food storage are likely to increase sales throughout the forecast period.
The market is expected to grow in the next years due to consumers' increasing use of freeze-dried fruits in their daily diets to maintain a healthy weight and reduce their risk of cardiovascular illnesses. In order to launch new items on the market, several food companies are capitalizing on these advantages. For instance, Sow Good Inc. made its debut in the market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables with the introduction of its initial product line of smoothies and snacks. Additionally, in July 2023, the unique freeze-drying pioneer Vancouver Freeze Dry Ltd introduced its most recent product, Freeze Dried Strawberries - US Standard, which was created especially for the American market.
𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟏,𝟗𝟔𝟕 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
Vegetable freeze-dried food accounts for a sizable portion of the market The segment generated a significant sales of US$ 31,967 million in 2022, demonstrating its widespread presence and customer appeal. This trend is also expected to continue, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.
This increase can be due to a number of things, such as consumers' growing preference for convenient and healthful food options, improved knowledge of the advantages of freeze-dried vegetables, and their longer shelf life than fresh fruit. Freeze-dried veggies are in high demand due to their adaptability, which enables them to be utilized in a variety of recipes.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬
In the global distribution of freeze-dried food products, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate. This distribution method's significant revenue contribution of US$ 38,689 million in 2022 highlights its importance in the market for freeze-dried foods. The segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
The broad selection of goods offered, the accessibility of their locations, and the confidence that customers have in these long-standing retail establishments are all factors in the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets.
This development can be linked to elements including rising urbanization, growing retail infrastructure, and consumers' inclination for one-stop shopping. Supermarkets and hypermarkets' capacity to offer a wide variety of freeze-dried food items under one roof is anticipated to support their sustained dominance in the market.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟓,𝟏𝟗𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
Europe dominated the global freeze-dried food market. The region generated sales of US$ 25,191 million in 2022. The region's growing dominance can be due to the strong consumer demand for convenience foods and the rising consciousness of health and wellness. In addition, the region will grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
Due to prevailing trends and socioeconomic developments that have an impact on food consumption generally, freeze-dried meals are becoming popular in Germany. Due to growing health concerns, Germany's elderly population consumes more healthy foods. As a result of their high nutritious content and long shelf life, freeze-dried fruits and vegetables are in constant demand. Furthermore, customers' desire for these meals has grown as a result of their quality, flavor, convenience of preparation, freshness, and long shelf lives.
In order to increase their consumer base, local businesses compete with multinational corporations for market share in terms of product exposure and offerings. The nation's government has launched a number of marketing campaigns, such as the "Frutitour" campaign, to educate the populace about the advantages of eating fruits and vegetables every day. Due to rising health consciousness and the fact that freeze-drying is generally healthier than other preservation techniques, demand for such goods is anticipated to increase in Germany.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The existence of several regional and multinational companies offering a wide variety of freeze-dried products and vying to preserve their leading position in the global freeze-dried foods market.
Nestle SA, European Freeze Dry, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and Harmony House Foods Inc. are major market participants with sizable market shares. In order to increase their exposure and portfolio of products, these businesses are pursuing business tactics such as product developments, partnerships, expanding their control over online and offline marketing, and mergers and acquisitions. By doing so, they are assisting the market's expansion.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Nestlé
• Unilever
• Kerry
• Kraft Heinz
• Mondelez
• DSM
• Mercer Foods
• Freeze-Dry Foods
• European Freeze Dry
• Amalgam Foods
• Chaucer Freeze Dried Food
• Expedition Foods
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Freeze-dried Fruits
• Freeze-dried Vegetables
• Freeze-Dried Poultry
• Freeze-dried Meat and Seafood
• Other Freeze-Dried Foods
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o Rest of APAC
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Bolivia
o Paraguay
o Rest of South America
