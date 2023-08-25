Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Jamestown scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Alfred Dickey Public Library in Jamestown, 105 3rd St. SE.



The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:45 p.m.



A virtual, pre-recorded, presentation and other materials are available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 52 from Seventh Street to Fourth Avenue Southwest in the city of Jamestown.



The project consists of reconstruction of U.S. 52 from Fourth Avenue Southwest to the intersection of First Avenue South and 10th Street Southeast, replacement of structures over the James River on U.S. 52, and roadway striping on U.S. 52/First Avenue South from Seventh Street Southeast to tie Jamestown's downtown area three-lane cross section into the project.



The open house will be conducted by the NDDOT, City of Jamestown, and SRF Consulting Group, Inc.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Sept. 15, 2023, to:



Scott Harmstead, AICP

SRF Consulting Group, Inc.

2370 Vermont Avenue

Bismarck, ND 58504



Or email: sharmstead@srfconsulting.com. Note “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23630” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Program Administrator, Civil Rights Division at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

