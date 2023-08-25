Trampolines proclaims that Jesus is “Better” with new pop single
We made ‘Better’ with the idea that all the things the world has to offer are nothing compared to God’s love for us.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power-packed electronic group Trampolines continues their unstoppable momentum with the release of “Better,” a song created with writer and producer Nick Schwarz (CAIN’s “Rise Up Lazarus”). Find it at https://ditto.fm/better-trampolines.
Lane Terzieff, Trampolines
“‘Better’ is a summer pop song with a feel-good, windows-down-and-cruise groove, and we have already been able to perform it on tour this year around the country,” singer Lane Terzieff says of the mood-boosting track.
More importantly, it rests on the band’s humanitarian and mission-focused heart, as defined by their faith. Lane says, “We made ‘Better’ with the idea that all the things the world has to offer are nothing compared to God’s love for us. In the Bible, Paul talks about counting all things as loss compared to Christ. We want to stand on this truth, to remind ourselves and everyone else.”
The concept he’s referencing comes from Philippians 3:8-9: “I consider everything a loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things. I consider them garbage, that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which is through faith in Christ.”
That faith has brought Trampolines around the world with songs like “Better” and their other 2023 singles “Rise,” “Waymaker,” “Wake Up” and “Hey You.” In addition to speaking and evangelism, Trampolines has also provided on-the-ground emergency assistance in war-torn regions in desperate need of food and aid, combatted human trafficking and brought hope to the most hopeless, addicted and desperate.
“We set out on tour and on mission to Mexico immediately following the release of ‘Better,’” Lane explains. “We will be performing at concerts and festivals, in prisons, in schools and in rehab centers.”
“Better” is streaming everywhere now. You can learn more about Trampolines' mission work at laneandcary.com, and book them for an event at faabooking.com/trampolines2023. Find Trampolines on social media on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Spotify.
