Burns Funding Adds Partner, Will Deliver Custom YouTube Channels to Clients
The partnership enables Burns Funding to secure preferential pricing, meaning its clients can cost-effectively obtain their own revenue-producing channel.
Our partner has perfected the concept of identifying underserved niches on YouTube and then cost-effectively producing content that generates ad sales.”LA JOLLA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Burns Funding, the alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors secure private capital to support their businesses as well as embrace passive income opportunities, has announced a partnership with a producer of customized YouTube Channels.
— Peter J. Burns, III
The partnership enables Burns Funding to secure preferential pricing with the company, meaning clients of Burns Funding can cost-effectively obtain their own revenue-producing channel.
“YouTube is leading the charge as people move away from over-the-air, broadcast television,” Peter J. Burns III, president of Burns Funding, said. “Americans are turning to the media outlet for their news, advice, and educational opportunities. Our partner has perfected the concept of identifying underserved niches on YouTube and then cost-effectively producing content that generates ad sales.”
Americans’ use of YouTube is also steadily increasing. Studies have shown that the average time US users spent on YouTube increased to 45 minutes in 2021. That number is expected to increase to 48.7 minutes in 2024, according to Statista (https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1144088/youtube-users-in-the-world).
“This is a fantastic passive income opportunity, one of many that Burns Funding has vetted as reliable, high-producing channel for our clients,” Burns said.
BURNS FUNDING PLACES FIRST CLIENT IN YOUTUBE CHANNEL
In fact, Burns has already purchased four channels for one of Burns Funding’s clients, Rodney J. Hatley, J.D., LL.M., one of Southern California’s leading tax, estate planning, and asset protection attorneys.
“Many more will follow,” said Burns. “We found something here that is a great compliment to our other passive income opportunities that we offer our clients.”
ABOUT PETER J. BURNS III
Based in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of a successful entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to bring entrepreneurs together in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.”
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns, who has been a columnist for Forbes and recently became a columnist for Entrepreneur. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn