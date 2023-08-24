DMV News You Can Use for August 2023

A Message from Director Robinson

Greetings DC! It's hard to believe summer is almost behind us and the start of the 2023-24 school year is just around the corner. As students return to school, please slow down when driving in neighborhood school zones and watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops. I remind all drivers in the District to follow posted speed limits and always use caution around pedestrians and cyclists. Whether it's school, work or home, we want everyone to arrive safely to their destinations, as we all have a responsibility to ensure that happens.

In this month's newsletter, we include some important school bus safety information to help protect our children. Did you know that the school bus is one of the safest vehicles on the road? Less than 1 percent of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles. However, children are more at risk when boarding or leaving a school bus. It’s important for all drivers, as well as parents and students, to understand school bus safety. [Source - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website]

Additionally, I hope that DC residents have been enjoying their “New Look, New Security, Same You!” credential. You can find more information about the features on our website.

Finally, continue reading to learn more about our four new mobile transactions.

As a reminder, please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at 12 p.m. Spread the word!

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

