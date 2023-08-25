The Cake House Battle Creek Celebrates One Year Anniversary: A Year in the Heart of Battle Creek Community
To express gratitude to its valued customers and community, The Cake House Battle Creek is hosting an anniversary celebration from August 24th to August 27th.
We are immensely grateful for the warm reception we've received from the Battle Creek community over the past year. Our anniversary celebration is a way to thank our customers for their support!”BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cake House Battle Creek is thrilled to announce the celebration of its one-year anniversary in the dynamic Battle Creek community. A cherished addition to the local landscape, The Cake House has successfully integrated into the community, providing top-tier cannabis products, and exceptional customer experiences. To commemorate this milestone, the store is excited to invite everyone to partake in the festivities.
Nestled at 1230 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek, MI, 49014, adjacent to the renowned McDonald's and Pine Knolls, The Cake House Battle Creek is proud to be a hub for a wide variety of cannabis products supported by the guidance of budtenders who focus on great customer service. Boasting a spacious 2,700-square-foot store, The Cake House offers a diverse range of cannabis items that cater to different preferences and needs.
To express gratitude to its valued customers and the community at large, The Cake House Battle Creek is hosting a special anniversary celebration from August 24th to August 27th. During this period, all customers are invited to enjoy an exclusive 30% discount on their purchases. This weekend celebration promises an opportunity to explore the finest cannabis products while enjoying significant savings.
Recognizing the sacrifices of those who have served in the military, The Cake House Battle Creek proudly offers a 20% discount to all veterans. Additionally, seniors aged 65 and above are honored with a 10% discount on their purchases, reflecting the store's commitment to serving the diverse demographics of the community.
With an extensive selection of over 1200 cannabis products, The Cake House Battle Creek caters to a wide array of preferences and needs. From flower to edibles and everything in between, customers are sure to find products that align with their tastes and requirements. “Our assortment and wide selection of products truly allows us to cater to all customers,” said Jessica Toro, the store’s inventory manager. “We have a ton of products to choose from ranging from budget-friendly options to premium offerings, it’s about delivering convenience, affordability, and variety all in one place.”
Cameron Baker, General Manager of The Cake House Battle Creek, said, "We are immensely grateful for the warm reception we've received from the Battle Creek community over the past year. Our anniversary celebration is a way to thank our customers for their support and to showcase the premium cannabis products that have become our hallmark. We invite everyone to join us in commemorating this special occasion."
The Cake House Battle Creek's anniversary celebration guarantees a weekend filled with camaraderie, exploration, and cannabis excellence. As a cornerstone of cannabis retail in Battle Creek, the store is poised to continue providing top-quality products and service for years to come.
For more information about The Cake House Battle Creek and its anniversary celebration, please visit our website. In a rush, don't miss the drive thru!
About The Cake House Battle Creek: The Cake House Battle Creek is a leading cannabis retailer located in Battle Creek, MI. Committed to excellence and community engagement, The Cake House offers a diverse range of premium cannabis products, expert guidance, and a welcoming environment.
