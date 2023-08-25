Houston Business Owner Losses $80 Million Dollar Plus Contract Due To Local Doctor and HNTB's "Inner Workings"
Dr. Carlos Vital, Local Houston Allergist and Major Political Donor.
Program Manager of The $7.5 Billion Dollar METRONext Moving Forward plan
Contract Controversy Unveiled: Houston Business Owner's $80 Million Contract Loss Raises Questions About Local Doctor, Dr. Carlos Vital and HNTB OperationsHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason St. Luce, a dedicated small minority business owner and community leader, alumni of Bellaire High School and Houston Baptist University currently known as Houston Christian University along with his partner, Montrell Lowe, La porte High School and Purdue University Alumni and standout football collegiate legend are founders of a Houston-based technology management company that experienced a recent 8-figure setback in their involvement with a major $7.5 billion dollar METRONext public transportation contract. Despite their significant contributions to the project. Jason and Montrell were removed from the contract after their assumed investor and local Houston Doctor took malicious legal action, resulting in a non-verifiable cease and desist letter from a prominent law firm. Presently, St. Luce and Lowe have filed charges against the local doctor with a long-standing history of active political donations to Nancy Pelosi, Houston Metro and The City of Houston.
Jason St. Luce's technology management company was a vital participant in the transformative public transportation project with substantial innovations aimed at improving transportation efficiency, safety, and user experience. St. Luce and Lowe brought in a tech firm from Los Angeles to help with the emerging technology strategy that played crucial role in winning $7.5 Billion Dollars for national conglomerate HNTB founded in 1914, a project management and construction company responsible for building many prominent infrastructures in Houston Texas, including Brays Bayou, 290 HWY, The Ship Channel, Beltway 8, Hardy Toll Road, SH 99 Grand Parkway, I-45 and more.
"It is with great disappointment that I confirm my company's removal from the public transportation contract," said Jason St. Luce, CEO of the technology firm. "We were passionate about revolutionizing transportation for the Houston Metro METRONext Moving Forward Plan, and our team worked tirelessly to deliver project managing plans, SBE certifications, human resources, project delivery area strategies and additional solutions that would benefit the community. It is disheartening to face this unexpected legal challenge that has affected our Houston Metro and HNTB joint venture."
The decision to remove Jason St. Luce' from his company and the project came after his investor Dr. Carlos Vital engaged a mega law firm Holland and Knight to issue a cease and desist letter. While the specifics of the legal action remain confidential, St. Luce and Lowe remain steadfast in their commitment to resolving the matter while fighting to regain interest of their company, Just Touch Interactive. Currently, Bridgett Mickins is the self-pronounced CEO of Just Touch Interactive with Brad Moye as the registered agent.
Furthermore, Jason St. Luce and Lowe have filed a lawsuit against local the doctor and investor, Dr. Carlos Vital, the founder of Vital Allergy. Currently, Dr. Vital has been charged with fraud by St. Luce and Lowe and is actively fighting with appeals. St. Luce and Lowe’s determination to address and prosecute the defendant and any potential third party influences that may have impacted their business ventures will display to small minority business owners how to fight for your rights.
As a leader in the community of Houston and inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, St. Luce and Lowe are doing all they can to receive equal justice. Despite this recent setback, they remain committed to advocating for diversity and inclusivity in the business world, striving to overcome challenges and pave the way for future generations.
St. Luce is determined to move forward, seeking opportunities to continue contributing to the advancement of technology management and transportation solutions in Houston and beyond.
Please Click Here to see an additional case against Dr. Carlos Vital and HNTB.
Case Number: 14-22-00386-CV
Property - Other Property Fraud
Case Number:4:2023cv01524
17 U.S.C. § 504 Copyright Infringement Case
Charles M.R Vethan
Vethan Law Firm P.C
+1 713-526-2222
email us here