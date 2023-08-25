Jack Chong Joins Blockchain Consulting and Advisory Firm Lunaria Group as Partner and Head of Tokenization
Tokenization Is the Next Big Step Forward In Bringing Traditional and Digital Markets TogetherNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunaria Group LLC is very excited to announce that Jack Chong is joining our team as a partner leading our tokenization and RWA efforts. At Lunaria Group, Jack will work with clients focusing on tokenization, the process of issuing a digital representation of a financial instrument on the blockchain. Jack brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both traditional finance as well as digital assets. Lunaria believes that tokenization is currently one of the largest opportunities for digital assets to expand exponentially and dramatically impact the future of global financial markets. Justin McMahan, Co-Founder of Lunaria, believes that tokenization and movement of real world assets (RWA) onto the blockchain is the next big step for distributed ledger technology. Jack has also highlighted a couple impactful catalysts of tokenization adoption recently. Specifically, we believe that one of the catalysts is to streamline investors’ operations between digital assets and traditional finance software stacks.
“The path of least resistance and largest potential right now for the joining of traditional financial markets and distributed ledger based markets is tokenization. Jack has been at the forefront of RWA and bridging the gap between the two verticals for many years. We’re really excited for our clients at Lunaria that they will have access to Jack’s expertise and have an ability to leverage his vast knowledge in the tokenization space to accelerate their growth within the Web3 and digital asset ecosystems.” - Justin McMahan, Lunaria Group Co-Founder
Jack is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Whitestar Capital, a global multi-stage technology venture capital fund. Previously, he built digital asset products at a Swiss tokenization startup for private renewables debt, one of the earliest adopters under the Swiss DLT Bill. In addition, he has written one of the preeminent guides on RWA and has advised businesses across verticals, such as private credit and structured products. Jack holds a BA(Hons) in PPE from the University of Oxford as a Kwok Scholar. As a former aspiring diplomat, Jack found his way into technology by way of his experiences in enterprise software, leveraging AI for ed-tech and stem cells in biotech.
Lunaria Group is a business consulting and advisory firm formed by senior practitioners from the digital and traditional financial markets. Together we have a combined 100 plus years of experience across our core disciplines of Operations, Risk Management, Treasury, Legal, Trading, Compliance, Finance, Stable Coins and Tokenization. Lunaria was started from a foundational belief that the digital markets will be the dominant financial platform in the years ahead and that to navigate it participants can not simply use traditional approaches and solutions. The new modern market structure requires a synergy of traditional and digital - old and new. The speed, transparency and expansive reach of the new digital markets combined with the risk management, operational structure and fiduciary responsibility of traditional ones.
